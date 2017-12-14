Vulnerability Note VU#144389

CWE-203: Information Exposure Through Discrepancy

Transport Layer Security (TLS) is a mechanism for a security transport over network connections, and is defined in RFC 5246. TLS may utilize RSA cryptography to secure the connection, and section 7.4.7 describes how client and server may exchange keys. Implementations that don't closely follow the descriptions in RFC 5246 may leak information to an attacker when they handle PKCS #1 v1.5 padding errors in ways that lets the attacker distinguish between valid and invalid messages. An attacker may utilize discrepancies in TLS error messages to obtain the pre-master secret key private RSA key used by TLS to decrypt sensitive data. This type of attack has become known as a Bleichenbacher attack. CERT/CC previously published CERT Advisory CA-1998-07 for this type of attack.

Some modern cryptographic implementations are vulnerable to Bleichenbacher-style attacks on TLS. While RFC 5246 Section 7.4.7.1 provides advice in order to eliminate discrepancies and defend against Bleichenbacher attacks, implementation-specific error and exception handling may nevertheless re-introduce message discrepancies that act as a cryptographic oracle for a Bleichenbacher-style attack.

More information about the research and affected vendors is available from the researcher's website.