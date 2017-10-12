Vulnerability Note VU#166743

Original Release date: 08 Sep 2017 | Last revised: 12 Oct 2017

Overview

Das U-Boot is a device bootloader that can read its configuration from an AES encrypted file. For devices utilizing this environment encryption mode, U-Boot's use of a zero initialization vector and improper handling of an error condition may allow attacks against the underlying cryptographic implementation and allow an attacker to decrypt the data.

Description

CWE-329: Not Using a Random IV with CBC Mode - CVE-2017-3225 Das U-Boot's AES-CBC encryption feature uses a zero (0) initialization vector. This allows an attacker to perform dictionary attacks on encrypted data produced by Das U-Boot to learn information about the encrypted data.



CWE-208: Information Exposure Through Timing Discrepancy - CVE-2017-3226

Devices that make use of Das U-Boot's AES-CBC encryption feature using environment encryption (i.e., setting the configuration parameter CONFIG_ENV_AES=y ) read environment variables from disk as the encrypted disk image is processed. An attacker with physical access to the device can manipulate the encrypted environment data to include a crafted two-byte sequence which triggers an error in environment variable parsing. This error condition is improperly handled by Das U-Boot, resulting in an immediate process termination with a debugging message.



The immediate failure can be used as an oracle for a Vaudenay-style timing attack on the cryptography, allowing a dedicated attacker to decrypt and potentially modify the contents of the device.

Impact

An attacker with physical access to the device may be able to decrypt the device's contents.

Solution

The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem. U-Boot versions prior to 2017.09 contain the vulnerable code; the feature was deprecated and removed in the 2017.09 release.

Group Score Vector Base 5.6 AV:L/AC:H/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:N Temporal 5.0 E:POC/RL:U/RC:C Environmental 3.8 CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

Credit

Thanks to Allan Xavier for reporting this vulnerability.

This document was written by Garret Wassermann.

Other Information

CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3225 CVE-2017-3226

Date Public: 08 Sep 2017

Date First Published: 08 Sep 2017

Date Last Updated: 12 Oct 2017

Document Revision: 54