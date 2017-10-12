Vulnerability Note VU#166743
Das U-Boot AES-CBC encryption implementation contains multiple vulnerabilities
Overview
Das U-Boot is a device bootloader that can read its configuration from an AES encrypted file. For devices utilizing this environment encryption mode, U-Boot's use of a zero initialization vector and improper handling of an error condition may allow attacks against the underlying cryptographic implementation and allow an attacker to decrypt the data.
Description
CWE-329: Not Using a Random IV with CBC Mode - CVE-2017-3225
Das U-Boot's AES-CBC encryption feature uses a zero (0) initialization vector. This allows an attacker to perform dictionary attacks on encrypted data produced by Das U-Boot to learn information about the encrypted data.
Devices that make use of Das U-Boot's AES-CBC encryption feature using environment encryption (i.e., setting the configuration parameter CONFIG_ENV_AES=y) read environment variables from disk as the encrypted disk image is processed. An attacker with physical access to the device can manipulate the encrypted environment data to include a crafted two-byte sequence which triggers an error in environment variable parsing. This error condition is improperly handled by Das U-Boot, resulting in an immediate process termination with a debugging message.
The immediate failure can be used as an oracle for a Vaudenay-style timing attack on the cryptography, allowing a dedicated attacker to decrypt and potentially modify the contents of the device.
Impact
An attacker with physical access to the device may be able to decrypt the device's contents.
Solution
The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem. U-Boot versions prior to 2017.09 contain the vulnerable code; the feature was deprecated and removed in the 2017.09 release.
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Brocade Communication Systems
|Not Affected
|03 Jul 2017
|12 Oct 2017
|D-Link Systems, Inc.
|Not Affected
|03 Jul 2017
|18 Aug 2017
|Juniper Networks
|Not Affected
|03 Jul 2017
|23 Aug 2017
|NXP Semiconductors Inc.
|Not Affected
|03 Jul 2017
|14 Sep 2017
|QUALCOMM Incorporated
|Not Affected
|03 Jul 2017
|17 Jul 2017
|Texas Instruments
|Not Affected
|03 Jul 2017
|21 Sep 2017
|Ubiquiti Networks
|Not Affected
|03 Jul 2017
|18 Jul 2017
|Broadcom
|Unknown
|03 Jul 2017
|03 Jul 2017
|Cavium
|Unknown
|03 Jul 2017
|03 Jul 2017
|Cisco
|Unknown
|03 Jul 2017
|03 Jul 2017
|DENX Software
|Unknown
|06 Jul 2017
|06 Jul 2017
|Imagination Technologies
|Unknown
|03 Jul 2017
|03 Jul 2017
|Marvell Semiconductors
|Unknown
|03 Jul 2017
|03 Jul 2017
|Oracle Corporation
|Unknown
|03 Jul 2017
|03 Jul 2017
|STMicroelectronics
|Unknown
|03 Jul 2017
|03 Jul 2017
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|5.6
|AV:L/AC:H/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:N
|Temporal
|5.0
|E:POC/RL:U/RC:C
|Environmental
|3.8
|CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
Credit
Thanks to Allan Xavier for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Garret Wassermann.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3225 CVE-2017-3226
- Date Public: 08 Sep 2017
- Date First Published: 08 Sep 2017
- Date Last Updated: 12 Oct 2017
- Document Revision: 54
