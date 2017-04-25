Vulnerability Note VU#219739
Portrait Displays SDK applications are vulnerable to arbitrary code execution and privilege escalation
Overview
Applications developed using the Portrait Display SDK, versions 2.30 through 2.34, default to insecure configurations which allow arbitrary code execution.
Description
CWE-276: Incorrect Default Permissions - CVE-2017-3210
A number of applications developed using the Portrait Displays SDK do not use secure permissions when running. These applications run the component pdiservice.exe with NT AUTHORITY/SYSTEM permissions. This component is also read/writable by all Authenticated Users. This allows local authenticated attackers to run arbitrary code with SYSTEM privileges.
Impact
A local authenticated (non-privileged) attacker can run arbitrary code with SYSTEM privileges.
Solution
Apply an update
Manually remove unsafe permissions
Vendor Information (Learn More)
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Portrait Displays
|Affected
|15 Mar 2017
|24 Apr 2017
CVSS Metrics (Learn More)
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|6.8
|AV:L/AC:L/Au:S/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|5.9
|E:ND/RL:OF/RC:C
|Environmental
|1.5
|CDP:ND/TD:L/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- http://www.portrait.com/securityupdate.html
- https://www.sec-consult.com/en/Vulnerability-Lab/Advisories.htm
- http://blog.sec-consult.com/
Credit
Thanks to Werner Schober of SEC Consult for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Trent Novelly.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3210
- Date Public: 24 Apr 2017
- Date First Published: 25 Apr 2017
- Date Last Updated: 25 Apr 2017
- Document Revision: 10
