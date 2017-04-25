Vulnerability Note VU#219739

Original Release date: 25 Apr 2017 | Last revised: 25 Apr 2017

Overview

Applications developed using the Portrait Display SDK, versions 2.30 through 2.34, default to insecure configurations which allow arbitrary code execution.

Description

CWE-276: Incorrect Default Permissions - CVE-2017-3210 A number of applications developed using the Portrait Displays SDK do not use secure permissions when running. These applications run the component pdiservice.exe with NT AUTHORITY/SYSTEM permissions. This component is also read/writable by all Authenticated Users. This allows local authenticated attackers to run arbitrary code with SYSTEM privileges.



The following applications have been identified by Portrait Displays as affected:

Fujitsu DisplayView Click: Version 6.0 and 6.01

The issue was fixed in Version 6.3



Fujitsu DisplayView Click Suite: Version 5

The issue is addressed by patch in Version 5.9 HP Display Assistant: Version 2.1

The issue was fixed in Version 2.11 HP My Display: Version 2.0

The issue was fixed in Version 2.1 Philips Smart Control Premium: Versions 2.23, 2.25

The issue was fixed in Version 2.26

Impact

A local authenticated (non-privileged) attacker can run arbitrary code with SYSTEM privileges.

Solution

Apply an update

Ensure that affected applications are updated to the most recent versions.

Portrait Displays has provided patch for affected applications.



If you are unable to update your software, please see the following workarounds:

Manually remove unsafe permissions



Using the following command you can remove read/write permissions from "Authenticated Users":



sc sdset pdiservice D:(A;;CCLCSWRPWPDTLOCRRC;;;SY)(A;;CCDCLCSWRPWPDTLOCRSDRCWDWO;;;BA)

(A;;CCLCSWLOCRRC;;;IU)(A;;CCLCSWLOCRRC;;;SU)

Vendor Information

Vendor Status Date Notified Date Updated Portrait Displays Affected 15 Mar 2017

CVSS Metrics

Group Score Vector Base 6.8 AV:L/AC:L/Au:S/C:C/I:C/A:C Temporal 5.9 E:ND/RL:OF/RC:C Environmental 1.5 CDP:ND/TD:L/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

Thanks to Werner Schober of SEC Consult for reporting this vulnerability.

This document was written by Trent Novelly.

Other Information

CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3210

Date Public: 24 Apr 2017

Date First Published: 25 Apr 2017

Date Last Updated: 25 Apr 2017

Document Revision: 10