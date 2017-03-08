Vulnerability Note VU#305448
D-Link DIR-850L web admin interface contains a stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability
Overview
D-Link DIR-850L, firmware versions 1.14B07, 2.07.B05, and possibly others, contains a stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability in the web administration interface HNAP service. Other models may also be affected.
Description
CWE-121: Stack-based Buffer Overflow - CVE-2017-3193
D-Link DIR-850L, firmware versions 1.14B07, 2.07.B05, and possibly others, contains a stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability in the web administration interface HNAP service. An unauthenticated attacker may send a specially crafted POST request to http://<router-ip>/HNAP1/ with modified HNAP_AUTH and SOAPAction headers to overflow the buffer and execute arbitrary code as root. By default, remote administration is disabled, which limits web interface access to LAN-connected hosts. Other models and firmware versions may also be affected.
Impact
A remote, unauthenticated attacker can make a specially crafted POST request to gain arbitrary code execution as root.
Solution
The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem. The vendor has publicly disclosed the issue along with beta firmware releases (versions 1.14B07 h2ab BETA1 and 2.07B05 h1ke BETA1, depending on the device's hardware revision), which are available from the product information page, but it is unclear whether the beta releases should be considered a proper solution. Users who do not wish to apply a beta firmware update should consider the following workaround:
Restrict Access
Vendor Information (Learn More)
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|D-Link Systems, Inc.
|Affected
|18 Jan 2017
|08 Mar 2017
CVSS Metrics (Learn More)
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|8.3
|AV:A/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|6.5
|E:POC/RL:OF/RC:C
|Environmental
|4.9
|CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- https://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/121.html
- http://support.dlink.com/ProductInfo.aspx?m=DIR-850L
- https://www.kb.cert.org/vuls/id/677427
Credit
Thanks to Sergi Martinez (@zlowram_) of NCC Group for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Joel Land.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3193
- Date Public: 08 Mar 2017
- Date First Published: 08 Mar 2017
- Date Last Updated: 08 Mar 2017
- Document Revision: 12
