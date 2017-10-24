Vulnerability Note VU#307015

Original Release date: 16 Oct 2017 | Last revised: 24 Oct 2017

Overview

The Infineon RSA library version 1.02.013 does not properly generate RSA key pairs, which may allow an attacker to recover the RSA private key corresponding to an RSA public key generated by this library.

Description

CWE-310: Cryptographic Issues - CVE-2017-15361 The Infineon RSA library version 1.02.013 does not properly generate RSA key pairs. As a result, the keyspace required for a brute force search is lessened such that it is feasible to factorize keys under at least 2048 bits and obtain the RSA private key. The attacker needs only access to the victim's RSA public key generated by this library in order to calculate the private key.



Note that only RSA key generation is impacted. ECC is unaffected. RSA keys generated by other devices/libraries may also be used safely with this library.



Trusted Platform Modules (TPM) or smartcards may use this RSA library in their products. Infineon has provided a partial list of impacted vendors in a security advisory. Please see our list of impacted vendors below.



The researcher has released a summary of the work. Full details are expected at the ACM CCS conference in November 2017.

Impact

A remote attacker may be able recover the RSA private key from a victim's public key, if it was generated by the Infineon RSA library.

Solution

Apply an update



Check with your device manufacturer for information on firmware updates. A partial list of affected vendors is below.



Alternatively, affected users may use the following workarounds:

Replace the device



Consider replacing the vulnerable device with a non-impacted device.



Generate a new RSA or ECC key pair



ECC keys are not impacted by this vulnerability. Affected users should consider generating a new ECC key pair to replace the vulnerable RSA key pair.



Alternatively, if RSA keys are required, affected users may generate an RSA key pair using different method (e.g., OpenSSL) and then use the new secure RSA key pair with the old device. Only RSA key generation is impacted, not use of secure keys.



4096-bit RSA keys generated by the Infineon library are not known to be practically factorizable at current publication time, but affected users should not rely on this property for the long-term future.

Vendor Information

Vendor Status Date Notified Date Updated Atos SE Affected 24 Oct 2017 Dell Affected 19 Oct 2017 Fujitsu Affected 16 Oct 2017 Gemalto AV Affected 18 Oct 2017 Google Affected 16 Oct 2017 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Affected 16 Oct 2017 Infineon Technologies AG Affected 16 Oct 2017 Lenovo Affected 16 Oct 2017 Microsoft Corporation Affected 16 Oct 2017 Rubrik Affected 24 Oct 2017 WinMagic Affected 16 Oct 2017 Yubico Affected 16 Oct 2017

CVSS Metrics

Group Score Vector Base 8.8 AV:N/AC:M/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:N Temporal 6.9 E:POC/RL:OF/RC:C Environmental 6.9 CDP:ND/TD:ND/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

This vulnerability was disclosed by Matus Nemec, Marek Sys, Petr Svenda, Dusan Klinec, and Vashek Matyas.

This document was written by Garret Wassermann.

Other Information

CVE IDs: CVE-2017-15361

Date Public: 16 Oct 2017

Date First Published: 16 Oct 2017

Date Last Updated: 24 Oct 2017

Document Revision: 45