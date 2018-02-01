Vulnerability Note VU#319904

Pulse Secure Linux client GUI fails to validate SSL certificates

Original Release date: 01 Feb 2018 | Last revised: 01 Feb 2018

Overview

The Pulse Secure Linux client GUI fails to validate SSL certificates, which can allow an attacker to modify connection settings.

Description

Pulse Secure is an SSL VPN solution. The Linux Pulse Secure client GUI is implemented using WebKit, and the actions taken using the GUI are implemented by overriding JavaScript functions. The WebKit component of the Linux Pulse Secure client GUI is configured to ignore SSL validation errors. This means that when the Pulse Secure Linux client GUI is used to connect to a VPN server on an untrusted network, an attacker may be able to take actions that occur as the result of a user interacting with the Pulse Secure GUI. For example, an attacker may be able to modify or create new VPN connections in the Pulse Secure GUI. An attacker can also modify the welcome message that the Pulse Secure client GUI displays to the user when a VPN connection is established as well.

Impact

By modifying traffic between a Pulse Secure Linux client GUI and a server, an attacker may be able to take actions in the Pulse Secure client GUI, as well as modify information presented to the user. This may result in the user connecting to a malicious VPN server.

Solution

Apply an update

This issue is addressed in Pulse Secure versions PULSE5.3R4.2 Software (Build 639) and PULSE5.2R9.2 Software (Build 638). Please see Pulse Secure advisory SA43620 - 2018-01 for more details. If you are unable to apply an update, please consider the following workaround:

Use the Pulse Secure Linux client CLI

By avoiding the use of the Pulse Secure Linux client GUI, the vulnerable code that does not validate certificates can be avoided.

Do not use the Pulse Secure Linux client GUI on untrusted networks

By not using the Pulse Secure Linux client GUI on an untrusted network, the risk of exploitation of this vulnerability can be minimized.

Vendor Information (Learn More)

VendorStatusDate NotifiedDate Updated
Pulse SecureAffected11 Dec 201701 Feb 2018
CVSS Metrics (Learn More)

Group Score Vector
Base 5.1 AV:N/AC:H/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:P
Temporal 4.0 E:POC/RL:OF/RC:C
Environmental 3.0 CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

This vulnerability was reported by Will Dormann of the CERT/CC.

This document was written by Will Dormann.

Other Information

  • CVE IDs: CVE-2018-6374
  • Date Public: 01 Feb 2018
  • Date First Published: 01 Feb 2018
  • Date Last Updated: 01 Feb 2018
  • Document Revision: 6

