Vulnerability Note VU#334207
DBPOWER U818A WIFI quadcopter drone allows full filesystem permissions to anonymous FTP
Overview
The DBPOWER U818A WIFI quadcopter drone provides FTP access over its own local access point, and allows full file permissions to the anonymous user.
Description
The DBPOWER U8181A WIFI quadcopter drone is designed to record images and video from the air. The drone provides an undocumented FTP server, accessible on the local network via its local access point.
CWE-276: Incorrect Default Permissions - CVE-2017-3209
Impact
A remote user within range of the open access point on the drone may utilize the anonymous user of the FTP server to read arbitrary files, such as images and video recorded by the device, or to replace system files and gain further access to the device.
Solution
The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem.
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|DBPOWER
|Affected
|24 Feb 2017
|07 Apr 2017
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|7.8
|AV:A/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:N
|Temporal
|6.7
|E:POC/RL:U/RC:UR
|Environmental
|5.0
|CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
Credit
Thanks to Junia Valente (Cyber-Physical Systems Security Lab at UT Dallas) for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Garret Wassermann.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3209
- Date Public: 11 Apr 2017
- Date First Published: 11 Apr 2017
- Date Last Updated: 11 Apr 2017
- Document Revision: 27
