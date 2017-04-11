Vulnerability Note VU#334207

DBPOWER U818A WIFI quadcopter drone allows full filesystem permissions to anonymous FTP

Original Release date: 11 Apr 2017 | Last revised: 11 Apr 2017

Overview

The DBPOWER U818A WIFI quadcopter drone provides FTP access over its own local access point, and allows full file permissions to the anonymous user.

Description

The DBPOWER U8181A WIFI quadcopter drone is designed to record images and video from the air. The drone provides an undocumented FTP server, accessible on the local network via its local access point.

CWE-276: Incorrect Default Permissions - CVE-2017-3209

According to the reporter, the DBPower U818A WIFI quadcopter drone runs an FTP server that by default allows anonymous access without a password, and provides full filesystem read/write permissions to the anonymous user. A remote user within range of the open access point on the drone may utilize the anonymous user of the FTP server to read arbitrary files, such as images and video recorded by the device, or to replace system files such as /etc/shadow to gain further access to the device.

Furthermore, the DBPOWER U818A WIFI quadcopter drone uses BusyBox 1.20.2, which was released in 2012, and may be vulnerable to other known BusyBox vulnerabilities.

Impact

A remote user within range of the open access point on the drone may utilize the anonymous user of the FTP server to read arbitrary files, such as images and video recorded by the device, or to replace system files and gain further access to the device.

Solution

The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem.

Vendor Information (Learn More)

VendorStatusDate NotifiedDate Updated
DBPOWERAffected24 Feb 201707 Apr 2017
CVSS Metrics (Learn More)

Group Score Vector
Base 7.8 AV:A/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:N
Temporal 6.7 E:POC/RL:U/RC:UR
Environmental 5.0 CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

Thanks to Junia Valente (Cyber-Physical Systems Security Lab at UT Dallas) for reporting this vulnerability.

This document was written by Garret Wassermann.

Other Information

  • CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3209
  • Date Public: 11 Apr 2017
  • Date First Published: 11 Apr 2017
  • Date Last Updated: 11 Apr 2017
  • Document Revision: 27

