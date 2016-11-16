Vulnerability Note VU#346175
Imagely NextGen Gallery plugin for Wordpress contains a local file inclusion vulnerability
Overview
The Imagely NextGen Gallery plugin for Wordpress prior to version 2.1.57 may execute code from an uploaded malicious file.
Description
CWE-98: Improper Control of Filename for Include/Require Statement in PHP Program ('PHP Remote File Inclusion') - CVE-2016-6565
The Imagely NextGen Gallery plugin for Wordpress prior to version 2.1.57 does not properly validate user input in the cssfile parameter of a HTTP POST request, which may allow an authenticated user to read arbitrary files from the server, or execute arbitrary code on the server in some circumstances (dependent on server configuration).
Impact
An authenticated user may be able to read arbitrary files on the server or execute code on the server by including a malicious local file in a formatted server request.
Solution
Apply an update
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Imagely
|Affected
|12 Oct 2016
|14 Nov 2016
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|9.0
|AV:N/AC:L/Au:S/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|7.0
|E:POC/RL:OF/RC:C
|Environmental
|5.3
|CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
Credit
Thanks to Mukhammad Khalilov for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Garret Wassermann.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2016-6565
- Date Public: 15 Nov 2016
- Date First Published: 16 Nov 2016
- Date Last Updated: 16 Nov 2016
- Document Revision: 24
