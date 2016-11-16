Vulnerability Note VU#346175

Original Release date: 16 Nov 2016 | Last revised: 16 Nov 2016

Overview

The Imagely NextGen Gallery plugin for Wordpress prior to version 2.1.57 may execute code from an uploaded malicious file.

Description

CWE-98: Improper Control of Filename for Include/Require Statement in PHP Program ('PHP Remote File Inclusion') - CVE-2016-6565 The Imagely NextGen Gallery plugin for Wordpress prior to version 2.1.57 does not properly validate user input in the cssfile parameter of a HTTP POST request, which may allow an authenticated user to read arbitrary files from the server, or execute arbitrary code on the server in some circumstances (dependent on server configuration).

Impact

An authenticated user may be able to read arbitrary files on the server or execute code on the server by including a malicious local file in a formatted server request.

Solution

Apply an update



Imagely has released the NextGen Gallery plugin version 2.1.57 to address this issue. Affected users are encouraged to upgrade to version 2.1.57 or later as soon as possible.

Vendor Information

Vendor Status Date Notified Date Updated Imagely Affected 12 Oct 2016

CVSS Metrics

Group Score Vector Base 9.0 AV:N/AC:L/Au:S/C:C/I:C/A:C Temporal 7.0 E:POC/RL:OF/RC:C Environmental 5.3 CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

Thanks to Mukhammad Khalilov for reporting this vulnerability.

This document was written by Garret Wassermann.

Other Information

CVE IDs: CVE-2016-6565

Date Public: 15 Nov 2016

Date First Published: 16 Nov 2016

Date Last Updated: 16 Nov 2016

Document Revision: 24