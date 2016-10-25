Vulnerability Note VU#402847

Zizai Tech Nut contains multiple vulnerabilities

Original Release date: 25 Oct 2016 | Last revised: 25 Oct 2016

Overview

Zizai Tech Nut contains multiple vulnerabilities including sensitive information exposure and missing authentication.

Description

CWE-313: Cleartext Storage in a File or on Disk - CVE-2016-6547

The Nut mobile app stores the account password used to authenticate to the cloud API in cleartext in the cache.db file.

CWE-200: Information Exposure - CVE-2016-6548
The Nut mobile app makes requests via HTTP instead of HTTPS. These requests contain the user's authenticated session token with the URL. An attacker can capture these requests and reuse the session token to gain full access the user's account.

CWE-306: Missing Authentication for Critical Function - CVE-2016-6549
The Nut device allows unauthenticated Bluetooth pairing, which enables unauthenticated connected applications to write data to the device name attribute.

The CVSS Score below represents CVE-2016-6548

Impact

These vulnerabilities may allow a remote attacker to track a user's location without their consent.

Solution

The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem.

Use with caution

Until the vendor supplies a patch, the user should practice caution as to where these devices are used.

Vendor Information

VendorStatusDate NotifiedDate Updated
Zizai TechAffected13 Sep 201625 Oct 2016
CVSS Metrics

Group Score Vector
Base 6.8 AV:N/AC:M/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:P
Temporal 6.8 E:ND/RL:ND/RC:ND
Environmental 1.7 CDP:ND/TD:L/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

Credit

Thanks to Deral Heiland and Adam Compton of Rapid7, Inc. for reporting this vulnerability.

This document was written by Trent Novelly.

