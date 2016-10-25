Vulnerability Note VU#402847

Original Release date: 25 Oct 2016 | Last revised: 25 Oct 2016

Overview

Zizai Tech Nut contains multiple vulnerabilities including sensitive information exposure and missing authentication.

Description

CWE-313: Cleartext Storage in a File or on Disk - CVE-2016-6547 The Nut mobile app stores the account password used to authenticate to the cloud API in cleartext in the cache.db file.



CWE-200: Information Exposure - CVE-2016-6548

The Nut mobile app makes requests via HTTP instead of HTTPS. These requests contain the user's authenticated session token with the URL. An attacker can capture these requests and reuse the session token to gain full access the user's account.



CWE-306: Missing Authentication for Critical Function - CVE-2016-6549

The Nut device allows unauthenticated Bluetooth pairing, which enables unauthenticated connected applications to write data to the device name attribute.



The CVSS Score below represents CVE-2016-6548

Impact

These vulnerabilities may allow a remote attacker to track a user's location without their consent.

Solution

The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem.

Use with caution



Until the vendor supplies a patch, the user should practice caution as to where these devices are used.

Vendor Information

Vendor Status Date Notified Date Updated Zizai Tech Affected 13 Sep 2016

CVSS Metrics

Group Score Vector Base 6.8 AV:N/AC:M/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:P Temporal 6.8 E:ND/RL:ND/RC:ND Environmental 1.7 CDP:ND/TD:L/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

Thanks to Deral Heiland and Adam Compton of Rapid7, Inc. for reporting this vulnerability.

This document was written by Trent Novelly.

Other Information

CVE IDs: CVE-2016-6547 CVE-2016-6548 CVE-2016-6549

Date Public: 25 Oct 2016

Date First Published: 25 Oct 2016

Date Last Updated: 25 Oct 2016

Document Revision: 23