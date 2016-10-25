Vulnerability Note VU#402847
Zizai Tech Nut contains multiple vulnerabilities
Overview
Zizai Tech Nut contains multiple vulnerabilities including sensitive information exposure and missing authentication.
Description
CWE-313: Cleartext Storage in a File or on Disk - CVE-2016-6547
The Nut mobile app stores the account password used to authenticate to the cloud API in cleartext in the cache.db file.
Impact
These vulnerabilities may allow a remote attacker to track a user's location without their consent.
Solution
The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem.
Use with caution
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Zizai Tech
|Affected
|13 Sep 2016
|25 Oct 2016
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|6.8
|AV:N/AC:M/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:P
|Temporal
|6.8
|E:ND/RL:ND/RC:ND
|Environmental
|1.7
|CDP:ND/TD:L/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- http://nutspace.com/
- https://community.rapid7.com/community/infosec/blog/2016/10/25/multiple-bluetooth-low-energy-ble-tracker-vulnerabilities
Credit
Thanks to Deral Heiland and Adam Compton of Rapid7, Inc. for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Trent Novelly.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2016-6547 CVE-2016-6548 CVE-2016-6549
- Date Public: 25 Oct 2016
- Date First Published: 25 Oct 2016
- Date Last Updated: 25 Oct 2016
- Document Revision: 23
