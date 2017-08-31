Vulnerability Note VU#403768
Akeo Consulting Rufus fails to update itself securely
Overview
Akeo Consulting Rufus fails to securely check for and retrieve updates, which an allow an authenticated attacker to execute arbitrary code on a vulnerable system.
Description
Akeo Consulting Rufus 2.16 retrieves updates over HTTP. While Rufus does attempt to perform some basic signature checking of downloaded updates, it does not ensure that the update was signed by a trusted certificate authority (CA). This lack of CA checking allows the use of a self-signed certificate. Because of these two weaknesses, an attacker can subvert the update process to achieve arbitrary code execution.
Impact
An attacker on the same network as, or who can otherwise affect network traffic from, a Rufus user can cause the Rufus update process to execute arbitrary code.
Solution
Apply an update
This issue is addressed in Rufus 2.17.1187. Please also consider the following workarounds:
Don't use built-in update capabilities
Vendor Information (Learn More)
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Akeo Consulting
|Affected
|-
|29 Aug 2017
CVSS Metrics (Learn More)
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|5.8
|AV:A/AC:L/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:P
|Temporal
|5.2
|E:F/RL:W/RC:C
|Environmental
|1.3
|CDP:ND/TD:L/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- https://insights.sei.cmu.edu/cert/2017/06/the-consequences-of-insecure-software-updates.html
- https://rufus.akeo.ie/
- https://github.com/pbatard/rufus/issues/1009
- https://github.com/pbatard/rufus/commit/c3c39f7f8a11f612c4ebf7affce25ec6928eb1cb
Credit
This issue was reported by Will Dormann of the CERT/CC.
This document was written by Will Dormann.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-13083
- Date Public: 28 Aug 2017
- Date First Published: 29 Aug 2017
- Date Last Updated: 31 Aug 2017
- Document Revision: 20
Feedback
If you have feedback, comments, or additional information about this vulnerability, please send us email.