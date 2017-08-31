Vulnerability Note VU#403768

Original Release date: 29 Aug 2017 | Last revised: 31 Aug 2017

Overview

Akeo Consulting Rufus fails to securely check for and retrieve updates, which an allow an authenticated attacker to execute arbitrary code on a vulnerable system.

Description

Akeo Consulting Rufus 2.16 retrieves updates over HTTP. While Rufus does attempt to perform some basic signature checking of downloaded updates, it does not ensure that the update was signed by a trusted certificate authority (CA). This lack of CA checking allows the use of a self-signed certificate. Because of these two weaknesses, an attacker can subvert the update process to achieve arbitrary code execution.

Impact

An attacker on the same network as, or who can otherwise affect network traffic from, a Rufus user can cause the Rufus update process to execute arbitrary code.

Solution

Apply an update This issue is addressed in Rufus 2.17.1187. Please also consider the following workarounds:

Don't use built-in update capabilities



Because Rufus does not include the ability to securely install updates, any Rufus updates should be obtained from https://rufus.akeo.ie/ directly, using your web browser.



Avoid untrusted networks



Avoid using untrusted networks, including public WiFi. Using your device on an untrusted network increases the chance of falling victim to a MITM attack.

Vendor Information Learn More)

Vendor Status Date Notified Date Updated Akeo Consulting Affected -

If you are a vendor and your product is affected, let us know

CVSS Metrics Learn More)

Group Score Vector Base 5.8 AV:A/AC:L/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:P Temporal 5.2 E:F/RL:W/RC:C Environmental 1.3 CDP:ND/TD:L/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

This issue was reported by Will Dormann of the CERT/CC.

This document was written by Will Dormann.

Other Information

CVE IDs: CVE-2017-13083

Date Public: 28 Aug 2017

Date First Published: 29 Aug 2017

Date Last Updated: 31 Aug 2017

Document Revision: 20