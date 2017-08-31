Vulnerability Note VU#403768

Akeo Consulting Rufus fails to update itself securely

Original Release date: 29 Aug 2017 | Last revised: 31 Aug 2017

Overview

Akeo Consulting Rufus fails to securely check for and retrieve updates, which an allow an authenticated attacker to execute arbitrary code on a vulnerable system.

Description

Akeo Consulting Rufus 2.16 retrieves updates over HTTP. While Rufus does attempt to perform some basic signature checking of downloaded updates, it does not ensure that the update was signed by a trusted certificate authority (CA). This lack of CA checking allows the use of a self-signed certificate. Because of these two weaknesses, an attacker can subvert the update process to achieve arbitrary code execution.

Impact

An attacker on the same network as, or who can otherwise affect network traffic from, a Rufus user can cause the Rufus update process to execute arbitrary code.

Solution

Apply an update

This issue is addressed in Rufus 2.17.1187. Please also consider the following workarounds:

Don't use built-in update capabilities

Because Rufus does not include the ability to securely install updates, any Rufus updates should be obtained from https://rufus.akeo.ie/ directly, using your web browser.

Avoid untrusted networks

Avoid using untrusted networks, including public WiFi. Using your device on an untrusted network increases the chance of falling victim to a MITM attack.

Vendor Information (Learn More)

VendorStatusDate NotifiedDate Updated
Akeo ConsultingAffected-29 Aug 2017
CVSS Metrics (Learn More)

Group Score Vector
Base 5.8 AV:A/AC:L/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:P
Temporal 5.2 E:F/RL:W/RC:C
Environmental 1.3 CDP:ND/TD:L/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

This issue was reported by Will Dormann of the CERT/CC.

This document was written by Will Dormann.

Other Information

  • CVE IDs: CVE-2017-13083
  • Date Public: 28 Aug 2017
  • Date First Published: 29 Aug 2017
  • Date Last Updated: 31 Aug 2017
  • Document Revision: 20

