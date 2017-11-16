Vulnerability Note VU#421280

Microsoft Equation Editor is a component that comes with Microsoft Office. It is an out-of-process COM server that is hosted by eqnedt32.exe . The Microsoft Equation Editor contains a stack buffer overflow vulnerability. Memory corruption vulnerabilities in modern software are often mitigated by exploit protections, such as DEP and ASLR. More modern memory corruption protections include features like CFG. Even in a modern, fully-patched Microsoft Office 2016 system, the Microsoft Equation Editor lacks any exploit protections, however. This lack of exploit protections allows an attacker to achieve code execution more easily than if protections were in place. For example, because eqnedt32.exe was linked without the /DYNAMICBASE flag, it will not be loaded at a randomized location by default.



Because Equation Editor is an out-of-process COM server, this also means that protections specific to any Microsoft Office application may not have an effect on this vulnerability. For example, if the exploit document is an RTF document, the document will open in Microsoft Word. However, the COM server eqnedt32.exe is invoked by the Windows DCOM Server Process Launcher service, as opposed to Word itself. For this reason, EMET or Windows Defender Exploit Guard protections specific to the Microsoft Office programs themselves will not protect users. For this same reason, none of the Windows Defender Exploit Guard Attack Surface Reduction (ASR) protections will help either.



Windows 7 users who have EMET configured for ASLR to be "always on" at a system-wide level are protected against known exploitation techniques for this vulnerability. Starting with Windows 8.0, system-wide ASLR receives entropy for non-DYNAMICBASE code only if bottom-up ASLR is enabled on a system-wide level as well. Neither EMET nor Windows Defender Exploit Guard configures system-wide bottom-up ASLR though. Because of this, Windows 8.0 through Windows 10 systems must enable specific protections for this vulnerability.