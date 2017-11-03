Vulnerability Note VU#446847
Savitech USB audio drivers install a new root CA certificate
Overview
Savitech provides USB audio drivers for a number of specialized audio products. Some versions of the Savitech driver package silently install a root CA certificate into the Windows trusted root certificate store.
Description
Savitech provides USB audio drivers for a number of specialized audio products. Some versions of the Savitech driver package silently install a SaviAudio root CA certificate into the Windows trusted root certificate store. According to Savitech, this certificate is used for driver signing under Windows XP and is no longer necessary, but was not removed from installers for later operating systems. This issue has been assigned CVE-2017-9758.
There is currently no evidence that the Savitech private key is compromised. However, users are encouraged to remove the certificate out of caution. The two known certificates are:
Impact
An attacker with access to the Savitech private key material may be able to impersonate web sites and other services, sign and install malicious software, and decrypt network traffic and other data (man in the middle) on affected systems.
Solution
Remove Savitech certificate
Vendor Information (Learn More)
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Savitech
|Affected
|-
|28 Sep 2017
|Dell EMC
|Not Affected
|09 Aug 2017
|03 Nov 2017
|Accuphase Laboratory, Inc.
|Unknown
|29 Aug 2017
|29 Aug 2017
|AsusTek Computer Inc.
|Unknown
|29 Aug 2017
|29 Aug 2017
|Audio-Technica
|Unknown
|29 Aug 2017
|29 Aug 2017
|Creek Audio Ltd
|Unknown
|29 Aug 2017
|29 Aug 2017
|FiiO Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.
|Unknown
|29 Aug 2017
|29 Aug 2017
|HiFime
|Unknown
|29 Aug 2017
|29 Aug 2017
|Intos Electronic
|Unknown
|29 Aug 2017
|29 Aug 2017
|JDS Labs
|Unknown
|29 Aug 2017
|29 Aug 2017
|McIntosh Laboratory, Inc.
|Unknown
|29 Aug 2017
|29 Aug 2017
|ShenZhen YuLong Audio
|Unknown
|29 Aug 2017
|29 Aug 2017
|Stoner Acoustics
|Unknown
|29 Aug 2017
|29 Aug 2017
|Sybasonic
|Unknown
|29 Aug 2017
|29 Aug 2017
|TeraDak Audio Electric Company
|Unknown
|29 Aug 2017
|29 Aug 2017
CVSS Metrics (Learn More)
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|8.8
|AV:N/AC:M/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:N
|Temporal
|6.9
|E:POC/RL:OF/RC:C
|Environmental
|5.2
|CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- https://community.rsa.com/community/products/netwitness/blog/2017/10/27/inaudible-subversion-did-your-hi-fi-just-subvert-your-pc
- https://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/library/dn265983.aspx
- https://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/library/cc772354.aspx
- http://windows.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-vista/view-or-manage-your-certificates
- https://insights.sei.cmu.edu/cert/2015/03/the-risks-of-ssl-inspection.html
- https://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/library/security/3119884.aspx
- http://huagati.blogspot.com/2015/07/do-you-know-which-cas-can-issue-ssltls.html
Credit
Thanks to Kent Backman from RSA for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Garret Wassermann.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-9758
- Date Public: 03 Oct 2017
- Date First Published: 02 Nov 2017
- Date Last Updated: 03 Nov 2017
- Document Revision: 41
