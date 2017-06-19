Vulnerability Note VU#489392
Acronis True Image fails to update itself securely
Overview
Acronis True Image fails to securely check for and retrieve updates, which an allow an authenticated attacker to execute arbitrary code with administrator privileges.
Description
Acronis True Image is a disk backup utility for Windows and Mac systems. Acronis True Image versions through and including 2017 Build 8053 performs update operations over unprotected HTTP channels. Downloaded updates are not validated beyond verifying the server-provided MD5 hash.
Impact
An attacker on the same network as, or who can otherwise affect network traffic from, an Acronis True Image user can cause the True Image update process to execute arbitrary code with system administrator privileges.
Solution
The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem. Please consider the following workarounds:
Don't use built-in update capabilities
Because Acronis True Image does not include the ability to securely check for and install updates, any True Image updates should be obtained from https://www.acronis.com/ directly, using your web browser.
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Acronis Inc.
|Affected
|15 Jun 2017
|19 Jun 2017
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|8.3
|AV:A/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|7.5
|E:POC/RL:U/RC:C
|Environmental
|5.6
|CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
Credit
This vulnerability was reported by Will Dormann of the CERT/CC.
This document was written by Will Dormann.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3219
- Date Public: 19 Jun 2017
- Date First Published: 19 Jun 2017
- Date Last Updated: 19 Jun 2017
- Document Revision: 7
