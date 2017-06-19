Vulnerability Note VU#489392

Original Release date: 19 Jun 2017 | Last revised: 19 Jun 2017

Overview

Acronis True Image fails to securely check for and retrieve updates, which an allow an authenticated attacker to execute arbitrary code with administrator privileges.

Description

Acronis True Image is a disk backup utility for Windows and Mac systems. Acronis True Image versions through and including 2017 Build 8053 performs update operations over unprotected HTTP channels. Downloaded updates are not validated beyond verifying the server-provided MD5 hash.

Impact

An attacker on the same network as, or who can otherwise affect network traffic from, an Acronis True Image user can cause the True Image update process to execute arbitrary code with system administrator privileges.

Solution

The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem. Please consider the following workarounds:

Don't use built-in update capabilities Because Acronis True Image does not include the ability to securely check for and install updates, any True Image updates should be obtained from https://www.acronis.com/ directly, using your web browser.



Avoid untrusted networks



Avoid using untrusted networks, including public WiFi. Using your device on an untrusted network increases the chance of falling victim to a MITM attack.

Vendor Status Date Notified Date Updated Acronis Inc. Affected 15 Jun 2017

Group Score Vector Base 8.3 AV:A/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C Temporal 7.5 E:POC/RL:U/RC:C Environmental 5.6 CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

This vulnerability was reported by Will Dormann of the CERT/CC.

This document was written by Will Dormann.

Other Information

CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3219

Date Public: 19 Jun 2017

Date First Published: 19 Jun 2017

Date Last Updated: 19 Jun 2017

Document Revision: 7