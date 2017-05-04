Vulnerability Note VU#491375
Intel Active Management Technology (AMT) does not properly enforce access control
Overview
Technologies based on Intel Active Management Technology may be vulnerable to remote privilege escalation, which may allow a remote, unauthenticated attacker to execute arbitrary code on the system.
Description
CWE-284: Improper Access Control - CVE-2017-5689
Intel offers a number of hardware-based remote management technologies meant for maintenance of computer systems. These technologies include Intel® Active Management Technology (AMT), Intel® Small Business Technology (SBT), and Intel® Standard Manageability, and the Intel Management Engine.
Impact
A remote, unauthenticated attacker may be able to gain access to the remote management features of the system. The execution occurs at a hardware system level regardless of operating system environment and configuration.
Solution
Apply a firmware update
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Dell
|Affected
|02 May 2017
|03 May 2017
|Intel Corporation
|Affected
|-
|02 May 2017
|Lenovo
|Affected
|02 May 2017
|02 May 2017
|Cisco
|Not Affected
|02 May 2017
|03 May 2017
|ACCESS
|Unknown
|02 May 2017
|02 May 2017
|Acer
|Unknown
|02 May 2017
|02 May 2017
|Alcatel-Lucent
|Unknown
|02 May 2017
|02 May 2017
|AsusTek Computer Inc.
|Unknown
|02 May 2017
|02 May 2017
|AT&T
|Unknown
|02 May 2017
|02 May 2017
|Avaya, Inc.
|Unknown
|02 May 2017
|02 May 2017
|Blue Coat Systems
|Unknown
|02 May 2017
|02 May 2017
|CA Technologies
|Unknown
|02 May 2017
|02 May 2017
|Check Point Software Technologies
|Unknown
|02 May 2017
|02 May 2017
|D-Link Systems, Inc.
|Unknown
|02 May 2017
|02 May 2017
|Enterasys Networks
|Unknown
|02 May 2017
|02 May 2017
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|9.3
|AV:N/AC:M/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|7.3
|E:POC/RL:OF/RC:C
|Environmental
|5.5
|CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- https://security-center.intel.com/advisory.aspx?intelid=INTEL-SA-00075&languageid=en-fr
- https://downloadcenter.intel.com/download/26754
- https://software.intel.com/sites/default/files/article/393789/amt-9-start-here-guide.pdf
- http://download.intel.com/support/motherboards/desktop/sb/intel_mebx_user_guide_for_7series.pdf
- https://www.symantec.com/connect/articles/why-must-intel-amt-be-configured-and-what-required
- http://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/284.html
Credit
Intel thanks Maksim Malyutin from Embedi for reporting this issue and coordinating with Intel.
This document was written by Garret Wassermann.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-5689
- Date Public: 01 May 2017
- Date First Published: 02 May 2017
- Date Last Updated: 04 May 2017
- Document Revision: 49
