Vulnerability Note VU#491375

CWE-284: Improper Access Control - CVE-2017-5689 Intel offers a number of hardware-based remote management technologies meant for maintenance of computer systems. These technologies include Intel® Active Management Technology (AMT), Intel® Small Business Technology (SBT), and Intel® Standard Manageability, and the Intel Management Engine.



These technologies listen for remote commands on several known ports. Intel's documentation provides that ports 16992 and 16993 allow web GUI interaction with AMT. Other ports that may be used by AMT include 16994 and 16995, and 623 and 664.



The Intel Management Engine that supports these technologies is vulnerable to a privilege escalation that allows an unauthenticated attacker to gain access to the remote management features provided by the Intel Management Engine. Intel has released a security advisory as well as a mitigation guide with more details.



It is currently not clear how many devices or computers are shipped with Intel remote management technologies enabled by default. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) selling devices containing Intel products may enable remote management features by default on a model or BIOS/UEFI version basis. The CERT/CC is reaching out to OEMs to determine which if any models may be vulnerable by default. Intel's security advisory at present suggests consumer personal computers are unaffected by default. The "Vendor Information" section below contains more information.