Vulnerability Note VU#582384

Multiple Netgear routers are vulnerable to arbitrary command injection

Original Release date: 09 Dec 2016 | Last revised: 19 Dec 2016

Overview

Netgear R6200, R6250, R6400, R6700, R6900, R7000, R7100LG, R7300, R7900, R8000, D6220, and D6400 routers and possibly other models are vulnerable to arbitrary command injection.

Description

CWE-77: Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in a Command ('Command Injection'), CWE-306: Missing Authentication for Critical Function, and CWE-352: Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF)

R6200, R6250, R6400, R6700, R6900, R7000, R7100LG, R7300, R7900, R8000, D6220, and D6400 contain an unauthenticated command injection vulnerability that may be executed directly or via cross-domain requests. Known affected firmware versions include Netgear R7000 version 1.0.7.2_1.1.93, R6400 version 1.0.1.12_1.0.11, and R8000 version 1.0.3.4_1.1.2. Earlier versions may also be affected. The command injection vulnerability has been assigned CVE-2016-6277.

By convincing a user to visit a specially crafted web site, a remote, unauthenticated attacker may execute arbitrary commands with root privileges on affected routers. An unauthenticated, LAN-based attacker may do the same by issuing a direct request, e.g. by visiting:

http://<router_IP>/cgi-bin/;COMMAND

An exploit demonstrating these vulnerabilities has been publicly disclosed.

Netgear's advisory currently or has previously listed that the R6200, R6250, R6400, R6700, R6900, R7000, R7100LG, R7300, R7900, R8000, D6220, and D6400 are vulnerable, though affected firmware versions are not enumerated. The vendor has indicated that their advisory will be updated as firmware updates are released.

Impact

By convincing a user to visit a specially crafted web site, a remote unauthenticated attacker may execute arbitrary commands with root privileges on affected routers.

Solution

Apply an update

Netgear has begun releasing firmware updates for affected models, specified in their advisory. Users are strongly encouraged to update as soon as possible. For users of models without a firmware fix, we recommend the following workarounds.

Disable web server

The very vulnerabilities that exist on affected routers may be used to temporarily disable the vulnerable web server until the device is restarted:
http://<router_IP>/cgi-bin/;killall$IFS'httpd'
Note that after performing this step, your router's web administration not be available until the device is restarted. Please see Bas' Blog for more details.

Do not enable remote administration

Enabling remote administration allows affected routers to be exploited via direct requests from the WAN. As such, users are strongly advised to leave remote administration disabled, or disable it if is has been enabled previously.

Discontinue use

Exploiting these vulnerabilities is trivial. Users who have the option of doing so should strongly consider discontinuing use of affected devices until a fix is made available.

Vendor Information

VendorStatusDate NotifiedDate Updated
Netgear, Inc.Affected09 Dec 201611 Dec 2016
CVSS Metrics

Group Score Vector
Base 9.3 AV:N/AC:M/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
Temporal 9.3 E:H/RL:U/RC:C
Environmental 7.0 CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

Thanks to Chad Dougherty for alerting us to this vulnerability.

This document was written by Joel Land.

Other Information

  • CVE IDs: CVE-2016-6277
  • Date Public: 07 Dec 2016
  • Date First Published: 09 Dec 2016
  • Date Last Updated: 19 Dec 2016
  • Document Revision: 60

