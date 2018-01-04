Vulnerability Note VU#584653
CPU hardware vulnerable to side-channel attacks
Overview
CPU hardware implementations are vulnerable to side-channel attacks. These vulnerabilities are referred to as Meltdown and Spectre.
Description
CPU hardware implementations are vulnerable to side-channel attacks referred to as Meltdown and Spectre (also KAISER and KPTI). These attacks are described in detail by Google Project Zero and the Institute of Applied Information Processing and Communications (IAIK) at Graz University of Technology (TU Graz).
Impact
An attacker able to execute code with user privileges can achieve various impacts, such as reading otherwise protected kernel memory and bypassing KASLR.
Solution
Replace CPU hardware
The underlying vulnerability is primarily caused by CPU architecture design choices. Fully removing the vulnerability requires replacing vulnerable CPU hardware.
Apply updates
Vendor Information
Multiple CPU architectures are affected. Operating systems and
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|AMD
|Affected
|-
|03 Jan 2018
|Apple
|Affected
|-
|03 Jan 2018
|Arm
|Affected
|-
|03 Jan 2018
|Affected
|-
|03 Jan 2018
|Intel
|Affected
|-
|03 Jan 2018
|Linux Kernel
|Affected
|-
|03 Jan 2018
|Microsoft
|Affected
|-
|03 Jan 2018
|Mozilla
|Affected
|-
|03 Jan 2018
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|1.5
|AV:L/AC:M/Au:S/C:P/I:N/A:N
|Temporal
|1.2
|E:POC/RL:OF/RC:C
|Environmental
|2.0
|CDP:ND/TD:H/CR:H/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- https://meltdownattack.com/
- https://spectreattack.com/
- https://security.googleblog.com/2018/01/todays-cpu-vulnerability-what-you-need.html
- https://googleprojectzero.blogspot.com/2018/01/reading-privileged-memory-with-side.html
- https://www.us-cert.gov/ncas/current-activity/2018/01/03/Meltdown-and-Spectre-Side-Channel-Vulnerabilities
- https://github.com/IAIK/KAISER
- https://gruss.cc/files/kaiser.pdf
- https://gruss.cc/files/prefetch.pdf
- https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/torvalds/linux.git/commit/?id=5aa90a84589282b87666f92b6c3c917c8080a9bf
- https://lwn.net/Articles/741878/
- https://lwn.net/Articles/737940/
- http://pythonsweetness.tumblr.com/post/169166980422/the-mysterious-case-of-the-linux-page-table
- https://nakedsecurity.sophos.com/2018/01/03/fckwit-aka-kaiser-aka-kpti-intel-cpu-flaw-needs-low-level-os-patches/
Credit
These issues were researched and reported by researchers at Google Project Zero and the Institute of Applied Information Processing and Communications (IAIK) at Graz University of Technology (TU Graz).
This document was written by Art Manion.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-5753 CVE-2017-5715 CVE-2017-5754
- Date Public: 03 Jan 2018
- Date First Published: 03 Jan 2018
- Date Last Updated: 03 Jan 2018
- Document Revision: 20
