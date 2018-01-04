Vulnerability Note VU#584653

Original Release date: 03 Jan 2018 | Last revised: 03 Jan 2018

Overview

CPU hardware implementations are vulnerable to side-channel attacks. These vulnerabilities are referred to as Meltdown and Spectre.

Description

CPU hardware implementations are vulnerable to side-channel attacks referred to as Meltdown and Spectre (also KAISER and KPTI). These attacks are described in detail by Google Project Zero and the Institute of Applied Information Processing and Communications (IAIK) at Graz University of Technology (TU Graz).

Impact

An attacker able to execute code with user privileges can achieve various impacts, such as reading otherwise protected kernel memory and bypassing KASLR.

Solution

Replace CPU hardware The underlying vulnerability is primarily caused by CPU architecture design choices. Fully removing the vulnerability requires replacing vulnerable CPU hardware.

Apply updates



Operating system updates mitigate the underlying hardware vulnerability.

Vendor Information Learn More)

Multiple CPU architectures are affected. Operating systems and

Vendor Status Date Notified Date Updated AMD Affected - Apple Affected - Arm Affected - Google Affected - Intel Affected - Linux Kernel Affected - Microsoft Affected - Mozilla Affected -

If you are a vendor and your product is affected, let us know

CVSS Metrics Learn More)

Group Score Vector Base 1.5 AV:L/AC:M/Au:S/C:P/I:N/A:N Temporal 1.2 E:POC/RL:OF/RC:C Environmental 2.0 CDP:ND/TD:H/CR:H/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

These issues were researched and reported by researchers at Google Project Zero and the Institute of Applied Information Processing and Communications (IAIK) at Graz University of Technology (TU Graz).

This document was written by Art Manion.

Other Information

CVE IDs: CVE-2017-5753 CVE-2017-5715 CVE-2017-5754

Date Public: 03 Jan 2018

Date First Published: 03 Jan 2018

Date Last Updated: 03 Jan 2018

Document Revision: 20