Vulnerability Note VU#586501
Inmarsat AmosConnect8 Mail Client Vulnerable to SQL Injection and Backdoor Account
Overview
Inmarsat Solutions offers a shipboard email client service, AmosConnect 8 (AC8), which was designed to be utilized over satellite networks in a highly optimized manner. A third-party security research firm has identified two security vulnerabilities in the client software: On-board ship network access could provide visibility of user names and passwords configured on the client device. A backdoor account has been identified in the client that provides full system privileges. This vulnerability could be exploited remotely. An attacker with high skill would be able to exploit this vulnerability. AmosConnect 8 has been deemed end of life, and no longer supported. Inmarsat customers must contact Inmarsat Customer Service to obtain the replacement mail client software.
Description
CWE-89: Blind SQL Injection in Login Form - CVE-2017-3221
Unauthenticated attackers having network access to the AmosConnect Server can exploit a Blind SQL Injection vulnerability in the login form to gain access to credentials stored in its internal database, containing user names and passwords.
Impact
Successful exploitation of this vulnerability may allow a remote attacker to access or influence AmosConnect 8 email databases on computers that are installed onboard ships.
Solution
AmosConnect 8 has been deemed End of Life, and no longer supported.
As of July 2017, support for The Inmarsat AmosConnect8 service has been decommissioned and clients will no longer be able to download the software from the software distribution website. Customers can contact Inmarsat Customer Service to obtain further information/updates for the replacement email client.
Vendor Information (Learn More)
The following versions of AmosConnect 8 are affected:
No information available. If you are a vendor and your product is affected, let us know.
CVSS Metrics (Learn More)
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|0.0
|AV:--/AC:--/Au:--/C:--/I:--/A:--
|Temporal
|0.0
|E:ND/RL:ND/RC:ND
|Environmental
|0.0
|CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- https://www.inmarsat.com/
- https://gateway.inmarsat.com
- http://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/89.html
- http://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/798.html
Credit
These vulnerabilities were reported by Cesar Cerrudo at IOActive Labs.
This document was written by Laurie Tyzenhaus.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3221 CVE-2017-3222
- Date Public: 20 Jul 2017
- Date First Published: 20 Jul 2017
- Date Last Updated: 20 Jul 2017
- Document Revision: 25
Feedback
If you have feedback, comments, or additional information about this vulnerability, please send us email.