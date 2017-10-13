Vulnerability Note VU#590639

The NXP Semiconductors MQX real-time operating system (RTOS) prior to version 5.1 is vulnerable to the following:

CWE-120: Buffer Copy without Checking Size of Input ('Classic Buffer Overflow') - CVE-2017-12718



The RTCS DHCP client for MQX version 5.0 fails to sanitize lengths for DHCP options 66 and 67. A remote attacker sending crafted DHCP packets utilizing options 66 and 67 may gain control of the length passed to memcpy, which may allow overwriting memory with a function pointer and privileged arbitrary code execution on all devices that have MQX RTCS networking support and DHCP enabled.



CWE-125: Out-of-bounds Read - CVE-2017-12722



The DNS client for MQX prior to version 4.2 fails to properly handle sizes in corrupt DNS packets, resulting in an out-of-bounds read. A remote attacker sending crafted DNS packets may cause an out-of-bounds read condition, resulting in a denial of service.



ICS-CERT has also released an advisory with further information on vulnerable products.