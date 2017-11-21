Vulnerability Note VU#681983

Install Norton Security for Mac does not verify SSL certificates

Original Release date: 21 Nov 2017 | Last revised: 21 Nov 2017

Overview

Install Norton Security for Mac, prior to version 7.6, does not validate SSL certificates.

Description

CWE-295: Improper Certificate Validation - CVE-2017-15528

The Install Norton Security for Mac installer, versions prior to 7.6, fails to properly validate SSL certificates provided by HTTPS connections, which can allow an attacker to obtain a Man-in-the-Middle position.

Impact

An attacker with a Man-in-the-Middle position can spoof content retrieved using HTTPS.

Solution

Use Updated Installer

Symantec has released an updated installer, version 7.6, to address the vulnerability. Please see more information at Symantec's advisory.

Vendor Information (Learn More)

VendorStatusDate NotifiedDate Updated
SymantecUnknown09 Oct 201709 Oct 2017
If you are a vendor and your product is affected, let us know.

CVSS Metrics (Learn More)

Group Score Vector
Base 5.1 AV:N/AC:H/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:P
Temporal 5.1 E:ND/RL:ND/RC:ND
Environmental 1.3 CDP:ND/TD:L/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

Thanks to David for reporting this vulnerability.

This document was written by Trent Novelly.

Other Information

  • CVE IDs: CVE-2017-15528
  • Date Public: 21 Nov 2017
  • Date First Published: 21 Nov 2017
  • Date Last Updated: 21 Nov 2017
  • Document Revision: 9

Feedback

If you have feedback, comments, or additional information about this vulnerability, please send us email.