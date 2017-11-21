Vulnerability Note VU#681983
Install Norton Security for Mac does not verify SSL certificates
Overview
Install Norton Security for Mac, prior to version 7.6, does not validate SSL certificates.
Description
CWE-295: Improper Certificate Validation - CVE-2017-15528
The Install Norton Security for Mac installer, versions prior to 7.6, fails to properly validate SSL certificates provided by HTTPS connections, which can allow an attacker to obtain a Man-in-the-Middle position.
Impact
An attacker with a Man-in-the-Middle position can spoof content retrieved using HTTPS.
Solution
Use Updated Installer
Symantec has released an updated installer, version 7.6, to address the vulnerability. Please see more information at Symantec's advisory.
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Symantec
|Unknown
|09 Oct 2017
|09 Oct 2017
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|5.1
|AV:N/AC:H/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:P
|Temporal
|5.1
|E:ND/RL:ND/RC:ND
|Environmental
|1.3
|CDP:ND/TD:L/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- https://www.symantec.com/security_response/securityupdates/detail.jsp?fid=security_advisory&pvid=security_advisory&year=&suid=20171121_00
- https://us.norton.com/downloads
Credit
Thanks to David for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Trent Novelly.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-15528
- Date Public: 21 Nov 2017
- Date First Published: 21 Nov 2017
- Date Last Updated: 21 Nov 2017
- Document Revision: 9
Feedback
If you have feedback, comments, or additional information about this vulnerability, please send us email.