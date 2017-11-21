Vulnerability Note VU#681983

Original Release date: 21 Nov 2017 | Last revised: 21 Nov 2017

Overview

Install Norton Security for Mac, prior to version 7.6, does not validate SSL certificates.

Description

CWE-295: Improper Certificate Validation - CVE-2017-15528 The Install Norton Security for Mac installer, versions prior to 7.6, fails to properly validate SSL certificates provided by HTTPS connections, which can allow an attacker to obtain a Man-in-the-Middle position.

Impact

An attacker with a Man-in-the-Middle position can spoof content retrieved using HTTPS.

Solution

Use Updated Installer Symantec has released an updated installer, version 7.6, to address the vulnerability. Please see more information at Symantec's advisory.

Vendor Information Learn More)

Vendor Status Date Notified Date Updated Symantec Unknown 09 Oct 2017

If you are a vendor and your product is affected, let us know

CVSS Metrics Learn More)

Group Score Vector Base 5.1 AV:N/AC:H/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:P Temporal 5.1 E:ND/RL:ND/RC:ND Environmental 1.3 CDP:ND/TD:L/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

Thanks to David for reporting this vulnerability.

This document was written by Trent Novelly.

Other Information

CVE IDs: CVE-2017-15528

Date Public: 21 Nov 2017

Date First Published: 21 Nov 2017

Date Last Updated: 21 Nov 2017

Document Revision: 9