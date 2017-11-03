Vulnerability Note VU#739007
IEEE P1735 implementations may have weak cryptographic protections
Overview
The P1735 IEEE standard describes methods for encrypting electronic-design intellectual property (IP), as well as the management of access rights for such IP. The methods are flawed and, in the most egregious cases, enable attack vectors that allow recovery of the entire underlying plaintext IP. Implementations of IEEE P1735 may be weak to cryptographic attacks that allow an attacker to obtain plaintext intellectual property without the key, among other impacts.
Description
CWE-310: Cryptographic Issues
The P1735 IEEE standard describes methods for encrypting electronic-design intellectual property (IP), as well as the management of access rights for such IP. The methods are flawed and, in the most egregious cases, enable attack vectors that allow recovery of the entire underlying plaintext IP. Some of these attack vectors are well-known, such as padding-oracle attacks. Others are new, and are made possible by the need to support the typical uses of the underlying IP. In particular, the need for commercial electronic design automation (EDA) tools to synthesize multiple pieces of IP into a fully specified chip design and to provide HDL syntax errors. These flaws can be exploited by leveraging the commercial EDA tool as a black-box oracle. In addition to being able to recover entire plaintext IP, one can produce standard-compliant ciphertexts of IP that have been modified to include targeted hardware Trojans.
See the researcher's paper for vulnerability details and impacts.
Impact
An adversary can recover electronic design IPs encrypted using the P1735 workflow, resulting in IP theft and/or analysis of security critical features, as well as the ability to insert hardware trojans into an encrypted IP without the knowledge of the IP owner. Impacts may include loss of profit and reputation of the IP owners as well as integrated circuits (ICs) with trojans that contain backdoors, perform poorly, or even fail completely. See the researcher's paper for full impact details.
Solution
Apply an update
Vendor Information (Learn More)
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Cadence Design Systems
|Unknown
|29 Sep 2017
|29 Sep 2017
|Mentor Graphics
|Unknown
|29 Sep 2017
|29 Sep 2017
|Synopsys
|Unknown
|29 Sep 2017
|29 Sep 2017
|Xilinx
|Unknown
|29 Sep 2017
|29 Sep 2017
|Zuken Inc.
|Unknown
|29 Sep 2017
|29 Sep 2017
CVSS Metrics (Learn More)
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|6.3
|AV:L/AC:M/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:N
|Temporal
|5.7
|E:POC/RL:ND/RC:C
|Environmental
|6.2
|CDP:ND/TD:ND/CR:H/IR:H/AR:ND
References
Credit
Thanks to Domenic Forte for reporting this vulnerability and contributing to this document.
This document was written by Garret Wassermann.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-13091 CVE-2017-13092 CVE-2017-13093 CVE-2017-13094 CVE-2017-13095 CVE-2017-13096 CVE-2017-13097
- Date Public: 01 Nov 2017
- Date First Published: 03 Nov 2017
- Date Last Updated: 03 Nov 2017
- Document Revision: 48
Feedback
If you have feedback, comments, or additional information about this vulnerability, please send us email.