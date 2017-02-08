Vulnerability Note VU#745607

CWE-204: Response Discrepancy Information Exposure - CVE-2016-9499 Accellion FTP server only returns the username in the server response if the a username is invalid. An attacker may use this information to determine valid user accounts and enumerate them.



CWE-80: Improper Neutralization of Script-Related HTML Tags in a Web Page (Basic XSS) - CVE-2016-9500



Accellion FTP server uses the Accusoft Prizm Content flash component, which contains multiple parameters ( customTabCategoryName , customButton1Image ) that are vulnerable to cross-site scripting.



For more information, please see Qualys's security advisory.