Vulnerability Note VU#745607
Accellion FTP server contains information exposure and cross-site scripting vulnerabilities
Overview
The Accellion FTP server prior to version FTA_9_12_220 is vulnerable to cross-site scripting and information exposure.
Description
CWE-204: Response Discrepancy Information Exposure - CVE-2016-9499
Accellion FTP server only returns the username in the server response if the a username is invalid. An attacker may use this information to determine valid user accounts and enumerate them.
Impact
A remote attacker may be able to enumerate user accounts on the Accellion FTP server or may conduct reflected cross-site scripting attacks.
Solution
Apply an update
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Accellion
|Affected
|09 Dec 2016
|20 Jan 2017
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|4.3
|AV:N/AC:M/Au:N/C:P/I:N/A:N
|Temporal
|3.4
|E:POC/RL:OF/RC:C
|Environmental
|2.5
|CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- https://www.qualys.com/2016/12/06/qsa-2016-12-06/qsa-2016-12-06.pdf
- http://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/80.html
- http://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/204.html
Credit
Thanks to Ashish Kamble for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Garret Wassermann.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2016-9499 CVE-2016-9500
- Date Public: 31 Jan 2017
- Date First Published: 08 Feb 2017
- Date Last Updated: 08 Feb 2017
- Document Revision: 29
