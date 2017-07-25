Vulnerability Note VU#838200
Telerik Web UI contains cryptographic weakness
Overview
The Telerik Web UI, versions R2 2017 (2017.2.503) and prior, is vulnerable to a cryptographic weakness which an attacker can exploit to extract encryption keys.
Description
CWE-326: Inadequate Encryption Strength - CVE-2017-9248
The Telerik.Web.UI.dll is vulnerable to a cryptographic weakness which allows the attacker to extract the Telerik.Web.UI.DialogParametersEncryptionKey and/or the MachineKey.
Impact
A remote, unauthenticated attacker could perform arbitrary file upload and downloads, cross-site scripting attacks, leak the MachineKey, or compromise the ASP.NET ViewState.
Solution
Apply an update
Vendor Information (Learn More)
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|DotNetNuke
|Affected
|-
|18 Jul 2017
|Telerik
|Affected
|-
|19 Jul 2017
CVSS Metrics (Learn More)
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|7.5
|AV:N/AC:L/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:P
|Temporal
|7.5
|E:ND/RL:ND/RC:ND
|Environmental
|5.6
|CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- http://www.telerik.com/blogs/security-alert-for-telerik-ui-for-asp.net-ajax-and-progress-sitefinity
- http://www.telerik.com/support/kb/aspnet-ajax/details/cryptographic-weakness
- http://www.dnnsoftware.com/community-blog/cid/155436/critical-security-update--june-2017
- http://www.dnnsoftware.com/community/security/security-center
Credit
Telerik thanks to Erlend Leiknes, security consultant in Mnemonic AS, and Thanh Van Tien Nguyen for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Trent Novelly.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-9248
- Date Public: 26 Jun 2017
- Date First Published: 25 Jul 2017
- Date Last Updated: 25 Jul 2017
- Document Revision: 11
Feedback
If you have feedback, comments, or additional information about this vulnerability, please send us email.