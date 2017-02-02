Vulnerability Note VU#867968
Microsoft Windows SMB Tree Connect Response memory corruption vulnerability
Overview
Microsoft Windows contains a memory corruption bug in the handling of SMB traffic, which may allow a remote, unauthenticated attacker to cause a denial of service or potentially execute arbitrary code on a vulnerable system.
Description
Microsoft Windows fails to properly handle traffic from a malicious server. In particular, Windows fails to properly handle a server response that contains too many bytes following the structure defined in the SMB2 TREE_CONNECT Response structure. By connecting to a malicious SMB server, a vulnerable Windows client system may crash (BSOD) in mrxsmb20.sys. It is not clear at this point whether this vulnerability may be exploitable beyond a denial-of-service attack. We have confirmed the crash with fully-patched Windows 10 and Windows 8.1 client systems.
Note that there are a number of techniques that can be used to trigger a Windows system to connect to an SMB share. Some may require little to no user interaction.
Impact
By causing a Windows system to connect to a malicious SMB share, a remote attacker may be able to cause a denial of service or potentially execute arbitrary code with Windows kernel privileges.
Solution
The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem. Please consider the following workarounds:
Block outbound SMB
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Microsoft Corporation
|Affected
|01 Feb 2017
|02 Feb 2017
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|10.0
|AV:N/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|9.0
|E:POC/RL:U/RC:C
|Environmental
|9.0
|CDP:ND/TD:H/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- https://github.com/lgandx/PoC/tree/master/SMBv3%20Tree%20Connect
- https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/cc246499.aspx
- https://www.us-cert.gov/ncas/current-activity/2017/01/16/SMB-Security-Best-Practices
Credit
This vulnerability was publicly reported by PythonResponder.
This document was written by Will Dormann.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: Unknown
- Date Public: 01 Feb 2017
- Date First Published: 02 Feb 2017
- Date Last Updated: 02 Feb 2017
- Document Revision: 12
