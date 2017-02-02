Vulnerability Note VU#867968

Microsoft Windows SMB Tree Connect Response memory corruption vulnerability

Original Release date: 02 Feb 2017 | Last revised: 02 Feb 2017

Overview

Microsoft Windows contains a memory corruption bug in the handling of SMB traffic, which may allow a remote, unauthenticated attacker to cause a denial of service or potentially execute arbitrary code on a vulnerable system.

Description

Microsoft Windows fails to properly handle traffic from a malicious server. In particular, Windows fails to properly handle a server response that contains too many bytes following the structure defined in the SMB2 TREE_CONNECT Response structure. By connecting to a malicious SMB server, a vulnerable Windows client system may crash (BSOD) in mrxsmb20.sys. It is not clear at this point whether this vulnerability may be exploitable beyond a denial-of-service attack. We have confirmed the crash with fully-patched Windows 10 and Windows 8.1 client systems.

Note that there are a number of techniques that can be used to trigger a Windows system to connect to an SMB share. Some may require little to no user interaction.

Exploit code for this vulnerability is publicly available.

Impact

By causing a Windows system to connect to a malicious SMB share, a remote attacker may be able to cause a denial of service or potentially execute arbitrary code with Windows kernel privileges.

Solution

The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem. Please consider the following workarounds:

Block outbound SMB

Consider blocking outbound SMB connections (TCP ports 139 and 445 along with UDP ports 137 and 138) from the local network to the WAN.

Vendor Information (Learn More)

VendorStatusDate NotifiedDate Updated
Microsoft CorporationAffected01 Feb 201702 Feb 2017
CVSS Metrics (Learn More)

Group Score Vector
Base 10.0 AV:N/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
Temporal 9.0 E:POC/RL:U/RC:C
Environmental 9.0 CDP:ND/TD:H/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

This vulnerability was publicly reported by PythonResponder.

This document was written by Will Dormann.

Other Information

  • CVE IDs: Unknown
  • Date Public: 01 Feb 2017
  • Date First Published: 02 Feb 2017
  • Date Last Updated: 02 Feb 2017
  • Document Revision: 12

