Vulnerability Note VU#940439

Quagga bpgd is affected by multiple vulnerabilities

Original Release date: 15 Feb 2018 | Last revised: 15 Feb 2018

Overview

The Quagga BGP daemon bpgd prior to version 1.2.3 may be vulnerable to multiple issues that may result in denial of service, information disclosure, or remote code execution.

Description

CWE-119: Improper Restriction of Operations within the Bounds of a Memory Buffer - CVE-2018-5378 (Quagga-2018-0543)

The Quagga BGP daemon, bgpd, does not properly bounds check the data sent with a NOTIFY to a peer, if an attribute length is invalid. Arbitrary data from the bgpd process may be sent over the network to a peer and/or it may crash.

CWE-415: Double Free - CVE-2018-5379 (Quagga-2018-1114)

The Quagga BGP daemon, bgpd, can double-free memory when processing certain forms of UPDATE message, containing cluster-list and/or unknown attributes.

CWE-125: Out-of-bounds Read - CVE-2018-5380 (Quagga-2018-1550)

The Quagga BGP daemon, bgpd, can overrun internal BGP code-to-string conversion tables used for debug by 1 pointer value, based on input.

CWE-228: Improper Handling of Syntactically Invalid Structure - CVE-2018-5381 (Quagga-2018-1975)

The Quagga BGP daemon, bgpd, had a bug in its parsing of "Capabilities" in BGP OPEN messages, in the bgp_packet.c:bgp_capability_msg_parse function. The parser can enter an infinite loop on invalid capabilities if a Multi-Protocol capability does not have a recognized AFI/SAFI.

For more information, please see Quagga's version 1.2.3 release announcement.

The CVSS score below is based on CVE-2018-5379.

Impact

An unauthenticated, remote attacker may be able to use crafted input to result in a crash of bgpd or even allow a remote attacker to gain control of an affected bgpd process.

Solution

Apply an update

Quagga has released version 1.2.3 to address these issues. Affected users should apply an update as soon as possible.

VendorStatusDate NotifiedDate Updated
Debian GNU/LinuxAffected06 Feb 201815 Feb 2018
CoreOSNot Affected06 Feb 201807 Feb 2018
Alpine LinuxUnknown15 Feb 201815 Feb 2018
Arch LinuxUnknown06 Feb 201806 Feb 2018
Arista Networks, Inc.Unknown06 Feb 201806 Feb 2018
ASP LinuxUnknown06 Feb 201806 Feb 2018
CentOSUnknown15 Feb 201815 Feb 2018
ENEAUnknown15 Feb 201815 Feb 2018
Fedora ProjectUnknown06 Feb 201806 Feb 2018
GeexboxUnknown06 Feb 201806 Feb 2018
Gentoo LinuxUnknown06 Feb 201806 Feb 2018
HomeSeerUnknown15 Feb 201815 Feb 2018
Micro FocusUnknown08 Feb 201808 Feb 2018
MontaVista Software, Inc.Unknown15 Feb 201815 Feb 2018
Novell, Inc.Unknown06 Feb 201806 Feb 2018
Group Score Vector
Base 9.3 AV:N/AC:M/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
Temporal 7.3 E:POC/RL:OF/RC:C
Environmental 7.3 CDP:ND/TD:ND/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

Credit

The Quagga developers thank Alban Browaeys, Balaji Gurudoss, Borg, Scott Leggett and Debian QA Group, Eugene Bogomazov, Evgeny Uskov, Gerrie Roos, Mathieu Jadin, Pier Carlo Chiodi, and Rolf Eike Beer.

This document was written by Garret Wassermann.

