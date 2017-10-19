Vulnerability Note VU#973527

Original Release date: 02 Oct 2017 | Last revised: 18 Oct 2017

Overview

Dnsmasq versions 2.77 and earlier contains multiple vulnerabilities.

Description

Impact

Dnsmasq is a widely used piece of open-source software. These vulnerabilities can be triggered remotely via DNS and DHCP protocols and can lead to remote code execution, information exposure, and denial of service. In some cases an attacker would need to induce one or more DNS requests.

Solution

Apply an Update

dnsmasq version 2.78 has been released to address these vulnerabilities.

Vendor Status Date Notified Date Updated dnsmasq Affected 25 Sep 2017 Technicolor Affected - 3com Inc Unknown 25 Sep 2017 ACCESS Unknown 25 Sep 2017 Actiontec Unknown 25 Sep 2017 Aerohive Unknown 25 Sep 2017 Alcatel-Lucent Unknown 25 Sep 2017 Amazon Unknown 25 Sep 2017 Android Open Source Project Unknown 25 Sep 2017 Apple Unknown 25 Sep 2017 Arch Linux Unknown 25 Sep 2017 Arista Networks, Inc. Unknown 25 Sep 2017 Aruba Networks Unknown 25 Sep 2017 AsusTek Computer Inc. Unknown 25 Sep 2017 AT&T Unknown 25 Sep 2017

Group Score Vector Base 10.0 AV:N/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C Temporal 8.7 E:H/RL:OF/RC:C Environmental 8.7 CDP:ND/TD:H/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

Credit

Thanks to Felix Wilhelm, Fermin J. Serna, Gabriel Campana, Kevin Hamacher and Ron Bowes of the Google Security Team for reporting this vulnerability.

This document was written by Trent Novelly.

Other Information

CVE IDs: CVE-2017-14491 CVE-2017-14492 CVE-2017-14493 CVE-2017-14494 CVE-2017-14495 CVE-2017-14496

Date Public: 02 Oct 2017

Date First Published: 02 Oct 2017

Date Last Updated: 18 Oct 2017

Document Revision: 21