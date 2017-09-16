Vulnerability Note VU#101048

The PrintClientProxy method in the WSDL-parsing component of the Microsoft .NET framework fails to properly handle linefeed characters. If an attacker can trigger the .NET framework to trigger a specially-crafted WSDL file, this can result in arbitrary code execution.

This vulnerability is currently being exploited in the wild, by way of an RTF file with an embedded Soap Moniker object that triggers a remote WSDL file to be retrieved and parsed. Other attack vectors may be possible.