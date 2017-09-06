Vulnerability Note VU#112992
Apache Struts 2 framework REST plugin insecurely deserializes untrusted XML data
Overview
Apache Struts 2 framework, versions 2.5 to 2.5.12, with REST plugin insecurely deserializes untrusted XML data. A remote, unauthenticated attacker can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code in the context of the Struts application.
Description
CWE-502: Deserialization of Untrusted Data - CVE-2017-9805
In Apache Struts 2 framework, versions 2.5 to 2.5.12, the REST plugin uses XStreamHandler with an instance of XStream to deserialize XML data. Because there is no type filtering, a remote, unauthenticated attacker may send a specially crafted XML payload to execute arbitrary code in the context of the Struts application.
Impact
A remote, unauthenticated attacker may send a specially crafted XML payload to execute arbitrary code on vulnerable servers in the context of the Struts application.
Solution
Apply an update
Remove or limit the REST plugin
Vendor Information (Learn More)
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Apache Struts
|Affected
|-
|06 Sep 2017
CVSS Metrics (Learn More)
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|10.0
|AV:N/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|8.3
|E:F/RL:OF/RC:C
|Environmental
|8.3
|CDP:ND/TD:H/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- https://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/502.html
- https://struts.apache.org/docs/s2-052.html
- https://lgtm.com/blog/apache_struts_CVE-2017-9805
- https://github.com/rapid7/metasploit-framework/pull/8924/files
Credit
Man Yue Mo of lgtm is credited with reporting this vulnerability to the vendor.
This document was written by Joel Land.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-9805
- Date Public: 05 Sep 2017
- Date First Published: 06 Sep 2017
- Date Last Updated: 06 Sep 2017
- Document Revision: 13
