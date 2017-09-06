Vulnerability Note VU#112992

Original Release date: 06 Sep 2017 | Last revised: 06 Sep 2017

Overview

Apache Struts 2 framework, versions 2.5 to 2.5.12, with REST plugin insecurely deserializes untrusted XML data. A remote, unauthenticated attacker can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code in the context of the Struts application.

Description

CWE-502: Deserialization of Untrusted Data - CVE-2017-9805 In Apache Struts 2 framework, versions 2.5 to 2.5.12, the REST plugin uses XStreamHandler with an instance of XStream to deserialize XML data. Because there is no type filtering, a remote, unauthenticated attacker may send a specially crafted XML payload to execute arbitrary code in the context of the Struts application.



Refer to the researcher's blog post for more information about this vulnerability. A Metasploit module with exploit code is publicly available.

Impact

A remote, unauthenticated attacker may send a specially crafted XML payload to execute arbitrary code on vulnerable servers in the context of the Struts application.

Solution

Apply an update



The vendor has released version 2.5.13 to address this vulnerability. No workaround is possible according to the vendor, so patching is strongly recommended.

Remove or limit the REST plugin



If it is not used, consider removing the REST plugin. Per the vendor, it is also possible to limit its functionality to normal server pages or JSON with the following configuration change in struts.xml :

<constant name="struts.action.extension" value="xhtml,,json" />

Vendor Information Learn More)

Vendor Status Date Notified Date Updated Apache Struts Affected -

If you are a vendor and your product is affected, let us know

CVSS Metrics Learn More)

Group Score Vector Base 10.0 AV:N/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C Temporal 8.3 E:F/RL:OF/RC:C Environmental 8.3 CDP:ND/TD:H/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

Man Yue Mo of lgtm is credited with reporting this vulnerability to the vendor.

This document was written by Joel Land.

Other Information

CVE IDs: CVE-2017-9805

Date Public: 05 Sep 2017

Date First Published: 06 Sep 2017

Date Last Updated: 06 Sep 2017

Document Revision: 13