Vulnerability Note VU#167623
SHDesigns Resident Download Manager does not authenticate firmware downloads
Overview
SHDesigns' Resident Download Manager (as well as the Ethernet Download Manager) does not authenticate firmware downloads before executing code and deploying them to devices.
Description
CWE-494: Download of Code Without Integrity Check - CVE-2016-6567
SHDesigns' Resident Download Manager provides firmware update capabilities for Rabbit 2000/3000 CPU boards, which according to the reporter may be used in some industrial control and embedded applications.
Impact
A remote attacker with the ability to send UDP traffic to the device may be able to execute arbitrary code on the device.
Solution
The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem.
Affected users may also consider the following workaround:
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|AddOn Technologies
|Affected
|20 Jan 2017
|01 Feb 2017
|SHDesigns
|Affected
|13 Jan 2017
|26 Jan 2017
|Cobham plc
|Unknown
|05 Dec 2016
|05 Dec 2016
|Grass Valley
|Unknown
|20 Jan 2017
|20 Jan 2017
|IDC Corporation
|Unknown
|20 Jan 2017
|20 Jan 2017
|Maguire
|Unknown
|20 Jan 2017
|20 Jan 2017
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|9.3
|AV:N/AC:M/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|8.0
|E:POC/RL:U/RC:UR
|Environmental
|6.0
|CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- http://shdesigns.org/rabbit/
- https://www.digi.com/products/rabbitprocessor
- https://www.digi.com/lp/rabbit
- https://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/494.html
Credit
Thanks to Nolan Ray of NCC Group for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Garret Wassermann.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2016-6567
- Date Public: 31 Jan 2017
- Date First Published: 31 Jan 2017
- Date Last Updated: 01 Feb 2017
- Document Revision: 45
