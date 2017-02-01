Vulnerability Note VU#167623

Original Release date: 31 Jan 2017 | Last revised: 01 Feb 2017

Overview

SHDesigns' Resident Download Manager (as well as the Ethernet Download Manager) does not authenticate firmware downloads before executing code and deploying them to devices.

Description

CWE-494: Download of Code Without Integrity Check - CVE-2016-6567 SHDesigns' Resident Download Manager provides firmware update capabilities for Rabbit 2000/3000 CPU boards, which according to the reporter may be used in some industrial control and embedded applications.



The Resident Download Manager does not verify that the firmware is authentic before executing code and deploying the firmware to devices. A remote attacker with the ability to send UDP traffic to the device may be able to execute arbitrary code on the device.



According to SHDesigns' website, the Resident Download Manager and other Rabbit Tools have been discontinued since June 2011.

Impact

Solution

The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem.



According to the reporter, affected users may disable the network update feature. It is also possible that developers of products using the Resident Download Manager may be able to write a download verification wrapper around the Resident Download Manager library, but may not be practical in all scenarios.

Affected users may also consider the following workaround:



Restrict network access



Restrict network access to the device containing the Rabbit CPU and Resident Download Manager to a secured LAN segment.

Vendor Information Learn More)

Vendor Status Date Notified Date Updated AddOn Technologies Affected 20 Jan 2017 SHDesigns Affected 13 Jan 2017 Cobham plc Unknown 05 Dec 2016 Grass Valley Unknown 20 Jan 2017 IDC Corporation Unknown 20 Jan 2017 Maguire Unknown 20 Jan 2017

CVSS Metrics Learn More)

Group Score Vector Base 9.3 AV:N/AC:M/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C Temporal 8.0 E:POC/RL:U/RC:UR Environmental 6.0 CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

Thanks to Nolan Ray of NCC Group for reporting this vulnerability.

This document was written by Garret Wassermann.

Other Information

CVE IDs: CVE-2016-6567

Date Public: 31 Jan 2017

Date First Published: 31 Jan 2017

Date Last Updated: 01 Feb 2017

Document Revision: 45