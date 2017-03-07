Vulnerability Note VU#168699

Original Release date: 06 Mar 2017 | Last revised: 07 Mar 2017

Overview

The dotCMS administration panel is vulnerable to cross-site request forgery, and the "Push Publishing" feature in Enterprise Pro is vulnerable to path traversal and arbitrary file upload. dotCMS versions 3.7.1 and earlier are affected.

Description

CWE-352: Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) - CVE-2017-3187 The dotCMS administrator panel contains a cross-site request forgery (CSRF) vulnerability. An attacker can perform actions with the same permissions as a victim user, provided the victim has an active session and is induced to trigger the malicious request.



CWE-22: Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory ('Path Traversal') - CVE-2017-3188

When "Bundle" tar.gz archives uploaded to the Push Publishing feature are decompressed, the filenames of its contents are not properly checked, allowing for writing files to arbitrary directories on the file system. These archives may be uploaded directly via the administrator panel, or using the CSRF vulnerability (CVE-2017-3187) described above.



CWE-434: Unrestricted Upload of File with Dangerous Type - CVE-2017-3189

When "Bundle" tar.gz archives uploaded to the Push Publishing feature are decompressed, there are no checks on the types of files which the bundle contains. This vulnerability combined with the path traversal vulnerability above (CVE-2017-3188) can lead to remote command execution with the permissions of the user running the dotCMS application.

Impact

An unauthenticated remote attacker may perform actions with the dotCMS administrator panel with the same permissions of a victim user or execute arbitrary system commands with the permissions of the user running the dotCMS application.

Solution

The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem.

Do not browse to untrusted sites

Administrators can mitigate CSRF vulnerabilities in browser based tools by not browsing to untrusted websites while logged into their account.

Vendor Status Date Notified Date Updated dotCMS Affected 19 Jan 2017 dotCMS Unknown 03 Mar 2017

Group Score Vector Base 6.8 AV:N/AC:M/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:P Temporal 6.1 E:POC/RL:U/RC:C Environmental 4.6 CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

Credit

Thanks to:



[1]SafeDog Penetration and Defense Lab:darong tong

[2]SafeDog Penetration and Defense Lab:yong cai

[3]shaohong wu



for reporting these vulnerabilities.

This document was written by Trent Novelly.

CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3187 CVE-2017-3188 CVE-2017-3189

Date Public: 06 Mar 2017

Date First Published: 06 Mar 2017

Date Last Updated: 07 Mar 2017

Document Revision: 15