Vulnerability Note VU#168699
dotCMS contains multiple vulnerabilities
Overview
The dotCMS administration panel is vulnerable to cross-site request forgery, and the "Push Publishing" feature in Enterprise Pro is vulnerable to path traversal and arbitrary file upload. dotCMS versions 3.7.1 and earlier are affected.
Description
CWE-352: Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) - CVE-2017-3187
The dotCMS administrator panel contains a cross-site request forgery (CSRF) vulnerability. An attacker can perform actions with the same permissions as a victim user, provided the victim has an active session and is induced to trigger the malicious request.
Impact
An unauthenticated remote attacker may perform actions with the dotCMS administrator panel with the same permissions of a victim user or execute arbitrary system commands with the permissions of the user running the dotCMS application.
Solution
The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem.
Do not browse to untrusted sites
Vendor Information (Learn More)
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|dotCMS
|Affected
|19 Jan 2017
|02 Mar 2017
|dotCMS
|Unknown
|03 Mar 2017
|03 Mar 2017
CVSS Metrics (Learn More)
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|6.8
|AV:N/AC:M/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:P
|Temporal
|6.1
|E:POC/RL:U/RC:C
|Environmental
|4.6
|CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- http://dotcms.com/
- https://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/352.html
- https://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/22.html
- https://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/434.html
Credit
Thanks to:
[1]SafeDog Penetration and Defense Lab:darong tong
[2]SafeDog Penetration and Defense Lab:yong cai
[3]shaohong wu
for reporting these vulnerabilities.
This document was written by Trent Novelly.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3187 CVE-2017-3188 CVE-2017-3189
- Date Public: 06 Mar 2017
- Date First Published: 06 Mar 2017
- Date Last Updated: 07 Mar 2017
- Document Revision: 15
Feedback
If you have feedback, comments, or additional information about this vulnerability, please send us email.