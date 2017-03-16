Vulnerability Note VU#214283
Commvault Edge contains a buffer overflow vulnerability
Overview
Commvault Edge, version 11 SP6 (11.80.50.0), is vulnerable to a stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability.
Description
CWE-121: Stack-based Buffer Overflow - CVE-2017-3195
A stack based buffer overflow in the Commvault Edge Communication Service (cvd) allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code via crafted packets, exploiting weaknesses in the key exchange mechanism. Access to TCP port 8400 (by default) on the target machine is necessary to exploit this vulnerability.
Impact
An unauthenticated remote attacker can execute arbitrary code with root/SYSTEM privileges.
Solution
Apply an update
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Commvault
|Affected
|24 Jan 2017
|16 Mar 2017
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|10.0
|AV:N/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|7.8
|E:POC/RL:OF/RC:C
|Environmental
|2.0
|CDP:ND/TD:L/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
Credit
Thanks to Claudio Moletta for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Trent Novelly.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3195
- Date Public: 15 Mar 2017
- Date First Published: 16 Mar 2017
- Date Last Updated: 16 Mar 2017
- Document Revision: 8
