Vulnerability Note VU#214283

Commvault Edge contains a buffer overflow vulnerability

Original Release date: 16 Mar 2017 | Last revised: 16 Mar 2017

Overview

Commvault Edge, version 11 SP6 (11.80.50.0), is vulnerable to a stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability.

Description

CWE-121: Stack-based Buffer Overflow - CVE-2017-3195

A stack based buffer overflow in the Commvault Edge Communication Service (cvd) allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code via crafted packets, exploiting weaknesses in the key exchange mechanism. Access to TCP port 8400 (by default) on the target machine is necessary to exploit this vulnerability.

Impact

An unauthenticated remote attacker can execute arbitrary code with root/SYSTEM privileges.

Solution

Apply an update
Commvault has provided fixes in the latest service pack (SP7 and above) to address the vulnerability. SP6 customers can use hotfix 590.

Vendor Information (Learn More)

VendorStatusDate NotifiedDate Updated
CommvaultAffected24 Jan 201716 Mar 2017
CVSS Metrics (Learn More)

Group Score Vector
Base 10.0 AV:N/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
Temporal 7.8 E:POC/RL:OF/RC:C
Environmental 2.0 CDP:ND/TD:L/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

Thanks to Claudio Moletta for reporting this vulnerability.

This document was written by Trent Novelly.

Other Information

  • CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3195
  • Date Public: 15 Mar 2017
  • Date First Published: 16 Mar 2017
  • Date Last Updated: 16 Mar 2017
  • Document Revision: 8

