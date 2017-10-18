Vulnerability Note VU#240311
Multiple Bluetooth implementation vulnerabilities affect many devices
Original Release date: 12 Sep 2017 | Last revised: 18 Oct 2017
Overview
A collection of Bluetooth implementation vulnerabilities known as "BlueBorne" has been released. These vulnerabilities collectively affect Windows, iOS, and Linux-kernel-based operating systems including Android and Tizen, and may in worst case allow an unauthenticated attacker to perform commands on the device.
Description
The following vulnerabilities have been identified in various Bluetooth implementations:
1. CWE-120: Buffer Copy without Checking Size of Input ('Classic Buffer Overflow') - CVE-2017-1000251
Linux kernel versions from 3.3-rc1 to present contain a vulnerable implementation of L2CAP EFS within the BlueZ module. The l2cap_parse_conf_rsp function does not properly check then length of the rsp argument prior to unpacking, allowing an attacker to overflow a 64 byte buffer on the kernel stack with an unlimited amount of data crafted to conform to a valid L2CAP response.
2. CWE-125: Out-of-bounds Read - CVE-2017-1000250
All versions of BlueZ for Linux contains a vulnerable implementation of SDP. An attacker may be able to control the continuation state within SDP request packets and cause the SDP server to return an out of bounds read from the response buffer.
3. CWE-125: Out-of-bounds Read - CVE-2017-0785
All versions of Android prior to September 9, 2017 Security Patch level contain a vulnerable implementation of SDP within the Android Bluetooth software stack. An attacker may be able to control the continuation state within SDP request packets and cause the SDP server to return an out of bounds read from the response buffer. While a similar flaw to CVE-2017-1000250, this is a distinct vulnerability in a different software stack.
4. CWE-122: Heap-based Buffer Overflow - CVE-2017-0781
In all versions of Android prior to September 9, 2017 Security Patch level, an incorrect buffer size passed to a memcpy call within the BNEP implementation for Android may allow an attacker to send crafted packets to the device that overflow the heap.
5. CWE-191: Integer Underflow (Wrap or Wraparound) - CVE-2017-0782
In all versions of Android prior to September 9, 2017 Security Patch level, the bnep_process_control_packet function of the BNEP implementation for Android does not properly check the size of rem_len before decrementing, allowing integer underflow and further unsafe processing of attacker-controlled packets.
6. CWE-122: Heap-based Buffer Overflow- CVE-2017-14315
Apple's Bluetooth Low-Energy Audio Protocol (LEAP) implementation in iOS version 9.3.5 and lower, and AppleTV tvOS version 7.2.2 and lower, does not properly validate the CID for incoming Bluetooth LEAP audio data, which may result in a heap overflow by not properly validating packet size before calling memcpy. An attacker sending "classic" (non-low-energy) Bluetooth packets may be able to cause multiple heap overflows resulting in code execution with the Bluetooth stack context.
7 and 8. CWE-300: Channel Accessible by Non-Endpoint ('Man-in-the-Middle') - CVE-2017-0783 and CVE-2017-8628
Incorrect "Security Level" requirements in the PAN profile of the Bluetooth implementation may allow an attacker to gain permissions to perform man in the middle attacks on the user. CVE-2017-0783 applies to all versions of Android prior to the September 9, 2017, Security Patch Level, while CVE-2017-8628 applies to a similar flaw in all versions of Windows from Windows Vista to Windows 10.
For more details, please read Armis's BlueBorne disclosure website and Technical White Paper.
Impact
An unauthenticated, remote attacker may be able to obtain private information about the device or user, or execute arbitrary code on the device.
Solution
Apply an update
Patches are available in the latest releases of Windows (see Microsoft bulletin), iOS, the Linux kernel, and Android (see September 2017 security bulletin).
Check with your device manufacturer to determine if firmware updates will be available.
Phones and other mobile devices in the US running Android are likely to see delayed updates, or possibly never receive updates, due to the complexity of the US mobile ecosystem which typically requires manufacturer and carrier support to push updates.
If an update is not available, affected users should consider the following workaround
Disable Bluetooth on your device
Affected users should consider disabling Bluetooth on affected devices if Bluetooth is unused or unnecessary.
Vendor Information (Learn More)
If you are a vendor and your product is affected, let
us know.View More »
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Android Open Source Project
|Affected
|12 Sep 2017
|12 Sep 2017
|Apple
|Affected
|12 Sep 2017
|12 Sep 2017
|BlackBerry
|Affected
|18 Sep 2017
|19 Sep 2017
|Google
|Affected
|12 Sep 2017
|12 Sep 2017
|Lenovo
|Affected
|12 Sep 2017
|19 Sep 2017
|Microsoft Corporation
|Affected
|12 Sep 2017
|13 Sep 2017
|Samsung Mobile
|Affected
|12 Sep 2017
|12 Sep 2017
|Tizen
|Affected
|12 Sep 2017
|12 Sep 2017
|Amazon
|Unknown
|12 Sep 2017
|12 Sep 2017
|Barnes and Noble
|Unknown
|12 Sep 2017
|12 Sep 2017
|HTC
|Unknown
|12 Sep 2017
|12 Sep 2017
|Huawei Technologies
|Unknown
|12 Sep 2017
|12 Sep 2017
|Kyocera Communications
|Unknown
|12 Sep 2017
|12 Sep 2017
|LG Electronics
|Unknown
|12 Sep 2017
|12 Sep 2017
|Motorola, Inc.
|Unknown
|12 Sep 2017
|12 Sep 2017
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|7.9
|AV:A/AC:M/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|6.2
|E:POC/RL:OF/RC:C
|Environmental
|6.2
|CDP:ND/TD:H/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
Credit
These vulnerabilities were publicly disclosed by Ben Seri and Gregory Vishnepolsky of Armis. Armis acknowledges Alon Livne for the Linux RCE (CVE-2017-1000251) exploit.
This document was written by Garret Wassermann.
Other Information
Feedback
If you have feedback, comments, or additional information about this vulnerability, please send us email.