Vulnerability Note VU#247016

Original Release date: 08 Mar 2017 | Last revised: 13 Mar 2017

Overview

Flash Seats Mobile App for Android, version 1.7.9 and earlier, and for iOS, version 1.9.51 and earlier, fails to properly validate SSL certificates provided by HTTPS connections, which may enable an attacker to conduct man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks.

Description

CWE-295: Improper Certificate Validation - CVE-2017-3190 Flash Seats Mobile App is a sports and entertainment ticket management application. On both Android and iOS devices, the app fails to properly validate SSL certificates provided by HTTPS connections, which means that an attacker in the position to perform MITM attacks may be able to obtain sensitive account information such as login credentials.

Impact

An attacker on the same network as the Android or iOS device may be able to view or modify network traffic that should have been protected by HTTPS, which may lead to the exposure of sensitive account information, including login credentials.

Solution

Apply an update



The vendor has released Android version 1.7.10 and iOS version 1.9.52 to address this vulnerability. Users are encouraged to update to the latest releases.

Do not use affected versions of the application



The features and services provided by the application are likely accessible via the Flash Seats web site. By using a web browser to access those resources, you may avoid situations where SSL is not validated.



Avoid untrusted networks



Avoid using untrusted networks, including public WiFi. Using your device on an untrusted network increases the chance of falling victim to a MITM attack.

Vendor Information Learn More)

Vendor Status Date Notified Date Updated Flash Seats Affected 13 Feb 2017

If you are a vendor and your product is affected, let us know

CVSS Metrics Learn More)

Group Score Vector Base 4.8 AV:A/AC:L/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:N Temporal 4.6 E:F/RL:U/RC:C Environmental 4.5 CDP:ND/TD:ND/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

This vulnerability was reported by Will Dormann of the CERT/CC.

This document was written by Joel Land.

Other Information

CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3190

Date Public: 08 Mar 2017

Date First Published: 08 Mar 2017

Date Last Updated: 13 Mar 2017

Document Revision: 12