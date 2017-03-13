Vulnerability Note VU#247016
Flash Seats Mobile App for Android and iOS fails to validate SSL certificates
Overview
Flash Seats Mobile App for Android, version 1.7.9 and earlier, and for iOS, version 1.9.51 and earlier, fails to properly validate SSL certificates provided by HTTPS connections, which may enable an attacker to conduct man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks.
Description
CWE-295: Improper Certificate Validation - CVE-2017-3190
Flash Seats Mobile App is a sports and entertainment ticket management application. On both Android and iOS devices, the app fails to properly validate SSL certificates provided by HTTPS connections, which means that an attacker in the position to perform MITM attacks may be able to obtain sensitive account information such as login credentials.
Impact
An attacker on the same network as the Android or iOS device may be able to view or modify network traffic that should have been protected by HTTPS, which may lead to the exposure of sensitive account information, including login credentials.
Solution
Apply an update
Do not use affected versions of the application
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Flash Seats
|Affected
|13 Feb 2017
|13 Mar 2017
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|4.8
|AV:A/AC:L/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:N
|Temporal
|4.6
|E:F/RL:U/RC:C
|Environmental
|4.5
|CDP:ND/TD:ND/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- http://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/295.html
- http://www.flashseats.com/Mobile.htm
- https://www.flashseats.com/
Credit
This vulnerability was reported by Will Dormann of the CERT/CC.
This document was written by Joel Land.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3190
- Date Public: 08 Mar 2017
- Date First Published: 08 Mar 2017
- Date Last Updated: 13 Mar 2017
- Document Revision: 12
