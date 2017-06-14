Vulnerability Note VU#251927
CalAmp LMU-3030 devices may not authenticate SMS interface
Overview
OBD-II devices are used to provide telematics information for managers of fleets of vehicles. One type of device, manufactured by CalAmp, has an SMS (text message) interface. We have found multiple deployments where no password was configured for this interface by the integrator / reseller. Companies using the CalAmp hardware should be aware that they need to set a password or disable SMS. Vendors were notified and the SMS interface was disabled or password-protected by all vendors known to be affected.
Description
CWE-306: Missing Authentication for Critical Function - CVE-2017-3217
The CalAmp LMU 3030 series of devices includes an SMS interface on both CDMA and GSM versions of the device. This interface must be password protected, otherwise, the attacker only needs to know the phone number of the device (via an IMSI Catcher, for example) to send administrative commands to the device. These commands can be used to provide ongoing, real-time access to the device and can configure parameters such as IP addresses, firewall rules, and passwords.
Impact
The devices provide vehicle tracking via GPS coordinates, heading, and speed, as well as maintenance information. Older versions of the firmware could be remotely updated with malicious code that could affect the CAN bus of the vehicle.
Solution
Configure SMS password
Vendor Information (Learn More)
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|AT&T
|Affected
|17 Apr 2017
|08 Jun 2017
|CalAmp Inc.
|Affected
|17 Apr 2017
|14 Jun 2017
|GPS Insight
|Affected
|17 Apr 2017
|08 Jun 2017
CVSS Metrics (Learn More)
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|10.0
|AV:N/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|8.3
|E:F/RL:OF/RC:C
|Environmental
|6.7
|CDP:MH/TD:M/CR:H/IR:H/AR:H
References
Credit
We would like to thank all of the affected vendors for addressing this quickly.
This document was written by Dan Klinedinst.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3217
- Date Public: 08 Jun 2017
- Date First Published: 08 Jun 2017
- Date Last Updated: 14 Jun 2017
- Document Revision: 17
Feedback
If you have feedback, comments, or additional information about this vulnerability, please send us email.