Vulnerability Note VU#251927

Original Release date: 08 Jun 2017 | Last revised: 14 Jun 2017

Overview

OBD-II devices are used to provide telematics information for managers of fleets of vehicles. One type of device, manufactured by CalAmp, has an SMS (text message) interface. We have found multiple deployments where no password was configured for this interface by the integrator / reseller. Companies using the CalAmp hardware should be aware that they need to set a password or disable SMS. Vendors were notified and the SMS interface was disabled or password-protected by all vendors known to be affected.

Description

CWE-306: Missing Authentication for Critical Function - CVE-2017-3217 The CalAmp LMU 3030 series of devices includes an SMS interface on both CDMA and GSM versions of the device. This interface must be password protected, otherwise, the attacker only needs to know the phone number of the device (via an IMSI Catcher, for example) to send administrative commands to the device. These commands can be used to provide ongoing, real-time access to the device and can configure parameters such as IP addresses, firewall rules, and passwords.

Impact

The devices provide vehicle tracking via GPS coordinates, heading, and speed, as well as maintenance information. Older versions of the firmware could be remotely updated with malicious code that could affect the CAN bus of the vehicle.

Solution

Configure SMS password



Vendors that were known to be affected have been contacted and have password-protected or disabled the SMS interface. Other vendors that use the CalAmp LMU-3030 in their system should do the same.



Update device firmware



We recommend upgrading to the latest firmware from CalAmp in order to provide “defense in depth”. These devices can have complex supply chains so the reseller may need to work with a service provider or systems integrator to make these changes.

Vendor Information Learn More)

Vendor Status Date Notified Date Updated AT&T Affected 17 Apr 2017 CalAmp Inc. Affected 17 Apr 2017 GPS Insight Affected 17 Apr 2017

If you are a vendor and your product is affected, let us know

CVSS Metrics Learn More)

Group Score Vector Base 10.0 AV:N/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C Temporal 8.3 E:F/RL:OF/RC:C Environmental 6.7 CDP:MH/TD:M/CR:H/IR:H/AR:H

References

Credit

We would like to thank all of the affected vendors for addressing this quickly.

This document was written by Dan Klinedinst.

Other Information

CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3217

Date Public: 08 Jun 2017

Date First Published: 08 Jun 2017

Date Last Updated: 14 Jun 2017

Document Revision: 17