Vulnerability Note VU#307983

Several Java implementations of AMF3 are vulnerable to one or more of the following implementation errors: CWE-502: Deserialization of Untrusted Data



Some Java implementations of AMF3 deserializers derive class instances from java.io.Externalizable rather than the AMF3 specification's recommendation of flash.utils.IExternalizable . A remote attacker with the ability to spoof or control an RMI server connection may be able to send serialized Java objects that execute arbitrary code when deserialized.



The reporter has identified the following products and versions as being affected, and CVE ID have been assigned as follows:

- Atlassian JIRA, versions from 4.2.4 prior to version 6.3.0 - CVE-2017-5983

- Flamingo amf-serializer by Exadel, version 2.2.0 - CVE-2017-3201

- GraniteDS, version 3.1.1.GA - CVE-2017-3199

- Pivotal/Spring spring-flex - CVE-2017-3203

- WebORB for Java by Midnight Coders, version 5.1.1.0 - CVE-2017-3207



Products using these libraries may also be impacted.



CWE-913: Improper Control of Dynamically-Managed Code Resources



Some Java implementations of AMF3 deserializers may allow instantiation of arbitrary classes via their public parameter-less constructor and subsequently call arbitrary Java Beans setter methods. The ability to exploit this vulnerability depends on the availability of classes in the class path that make use of deserialization. A remote attacker with the ability to spoof or control information may be able to send serialized Java objects with pre-set properties that result in arbitrary code execution when deserialized.



The reporter has identified the following products and versions as being affected, and CVE ID have been assigned as follows:

- Flamingo amf-serializer by Exadel, version 2.2.0 - CVE-2017-3202

- Flex BlazeDS , versions 4.6.0.23207 and 4.7.2 - CVE-2017-5641

- GraniteDS, version 3.1.1.GA - CVE-2017-3200



Products using these libraries may also be impacted.



CWE-611: Improper Restriction of XML External Entity Reference ('XXE')



Some Java implementations of AMF3 deserializers allow external entity references (XXEs) from XML documents embedded within AMF3 messages. If the XML parsing is handled incorrectly it could potentially expose sensitive data on the server, denial of service, or server side request forgery.



- Flamingo amf-serializer by Exadel, version 2.2.0 - CVE-2017-3206

- Flex BlazeDS , version 4.6.0.23207 - CVE-2015-3269

- GraniteDS, version 3.1.1.GA - CVE-2016-2340 (see VU#279472)

- WebORB for Java by Midnight Coders, version 5.1.1.0 - CVE-2017-3208



Products using these libraries may also be impacted.



More information is provided in the researcher's advisory.