Vulnerability Note VU#342303
Pandora iOS app does not properly validate SSL certificates
Overview
The Pandora iOS app fails to properly validate SSL certificates provided by HTTPS connections, which may enable an attacker to conduct man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks.
Description
CWE-295: Improper Certificate Validation - CVE-2017-3194
Pandora is a streaming music service. On iOS devices, the Pandora app fails to properly validate SSL certificates provided by HTTPS connections, which means that an attacker in the position to perform MITM attacks may be able to obtain sensitive account information such as login credentials.
Impact
An attacker on the same network as the iOS device may be able to view or modify network traffic that should have been protected by HTTPS, which may lead to the exposure of sensitive account information, including login credentials.
Solution
The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem and recommends the following workarounds:
Do not use affected versions of the application
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Pandora Media, Inc.
|Affected
|07 Feb 2017
|08 Mar 2017
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|7.8
|AV:N/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:N/A:N
|Temporal
|7.0
|E:F/RL:U/RC:UR
|Environmental
|5.3
|CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
Credit
Thanks to Will Dormann of the CERT/CC for reporting this issue.
This document was written by Garret Wassermann.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3194
- Date Public: 28 Mar 2017
- Date First Published: 28 Mar 2017
- Date Last Updated: 28 Mar 2017
- Document Revision: 15
