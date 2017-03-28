Vulnerability Note VU#342303

Original Release date: 28 Mar 2017 | Last revised: 28 Mar 2017

Overview

The Pandora iOS app fails to properly validate SSL certificates provided by HTTPS connections, which may enable an attacker to conduct man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks.

Description

CWE-295: Improper Certificate Validation - CVE-2017-3194 Pandora is a streaming music service. On iOS devices, the Pandora app fails to properly validate SSL certificates provided by HTTPS connections, which means that an attacker in the position to perform MITM attacks may be able to obtain sensitive account information such as login credentials.

Impact

An attacker on the same network as the iOS device may be able to view or modify network traffic that should have been protected by HTTPS, which may lead to the exposure of sensitive account information, including login credentials.

Solution

The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem and recommends the following workarounds:

Do not use affected versions of the application



The features and services provided by the application are likely accessible via the Pandora web site. By using a web browser to access those resources, you may avoid situations where SSL is not validated.



Avoid untrusted networks



Avoid using untrusted networks, including public WiFi. Using your device on an untrusted network increases the chance of falling victim to a MITM attack.

Vendor Information

Vendor Status Date Notified Date Updated Pandora Media, Inc. Affected 07 Feb 2017

CVSS Metrics

Group Score Vector Base 7.8 AV:N/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:N/A:N Temporal 7.0 E:F/RL:U/RC:UR Environmental 5.3 CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

Thanks to Will Dormann of the CERT/CC for reporting this issue.

This document was written by Garret Wassermann.

Other Information

CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3194

Date Public: 28 Mar 2017

Date First Published: 28 Mar 2017

Date Last Updated: 28 Mar 2017

Document Revision: 15