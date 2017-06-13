Vulnerability Note VU#350135
Various WiMAX routers contain a authentication bypass vulnerability in custom libmtk httpd plugin
Overview
WiMAX routers from several vendors making use of a custom httpd plugin for libmtk are vulnerable to an authentication bypass allowing a remote, unauthenticated attacker to change the administrator password on the device.
Description
CWE-306: Missing Authentication for Critical Function - CVE-2017-3216
Several WiMAX routers making use of a custom httpd plugin for libmtk (the MediaTek SDK library) are vulnerable to an authentication bypass that allows a remote, unauthenticated attacker to change the administrator password on the device.
Impact
A remote, unauthenticated attacker may gain administrator access to the device after changing the administrator password on the device with a crafted POST request.
Solution
The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem. Consider the following workarounds instead.
Restrict network access
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Huawei Technologies
|Affected
|31 May 2017
|08 Jun 2017
|ZyXEL
|Affected
|24 Apr 2017
|13 Jun 2017
|MediaTek
|Not Affected
|19 Apr 2017
|07 Jun 2017
|Green Packet
|Unknown
|31 May 2017
|31 May 2017
|MitraStar
|Unknown
|24 Apr 2017
|24 Apr 2017
|ZTE Corporation
|Unknown
|31 May 2017
|31 May 2017
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|10.0
|AV:N/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|9.0
|E:POC/RL:U/RC:C
|Environmental
|6.7
|CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- https://sec-consult.com/fxdata/seccons/prod/temedia/advisories_txt/20170607-0_Various_WiMAX_CPEs_Authentication_Bypass_v10.txt
- http://blog.sec-consult.com/2017/06/ghosts-from-past-authentication-bypass.html
- http://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/306.html
Credit
Thanks to Stefan Viehböck, SEC Consult Vulnerability Lab, for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Garret Wassermann.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3216
- Date Public: 07 Jun 2017
- Date First Published: 07 Jun 2017
- Date Last Updated: 13 Jun 2017
- Document Revision: 52
Feedback
