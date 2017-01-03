Vulnerability Note VU#475907

Original Release date: 03 Jan 2017 | Last revised: 03 Jan 2017

Overview

ShoreTel Mobility Client for iOS, version 9.1.2.101 and earlier, fails to properly validate SSL certificates provided by HTTPS connections, which may enable an attacker to conduct man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks.

Description

CWE-295: Improper Certificate Validation - CVE-2016-6562 On iOS devices, the ShoreTel Mobility Client app fails to properly validate SSL certificates provided by HTTPS connections, which means that an attacker in the position to perform MITM attacks may be able to obtain sensitive account information such as login credentials.

Impact

An attacker on the same network as the iOS device may be able to view or modify network traffic that should have been protected by HTTPS, which may lead to the exposure of sensitive account information, including login credentials.

Solution

The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem.

Avoid untrusted networks

Avoid using untrusted networks, including public WiFi. Using your device on an untrusted network increases the chance of falling victim to a MITM attack.

Vendor Information Learn More)

Vendor Status Date Notified Date Updated Shoretel Communications, Inc. Affected 05 Oct 2016

If you are a vendor and your product is affected, let us know

CVSS Metrics Learn More)

Group Score Vector Base 7.8 AV:A/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:N Temporal 7.0 E:F/RL:W/RC:C Environmental 1.8 CDP:ND/TD:L/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

Thanks to David Coomber for reporting this vulnerability.

This document was written by Trent Novelly.

Other Information

CVE IDs: CVE-2016-6562

Date Public: 03 Jan 2017

Date First Published: 03 Jan 2017

Date Last Updated: 03 Jan 2017

Document Revision: 12