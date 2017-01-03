Vulnerability Note VU#475907
Shoretel Mobility Client iOS application does not verify SSL certificates
Overview
ShoreTel Mobility Client for iOS, version 9.1.2.101 and earlier, fails to properly validate SSL certificates provided by HTTPS connections, which may enable an attacker to conduct man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks.
Description
CWE-295: Improper Certificate Validation - CVE-2016-6562
On iOS devices, the ShoreTel Mobility Client app fails to properly validate SSL certificates provided by HTTPS connections, which means that an attacker in the position to perform MITM attacks may be able to obtain sensitive account information such as login credentials.
Impact
An attacker on the same network as the iOS device may be able to view or modify network traffic that should have been protected by HTTPS, which may lead to the exposure of sensitive account information, including login credentials.
Solution
The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem.
Avoid untrusted networks
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Shoretel Communications, Inc.
|Affected
|05 Oct 2016
|21 Dec 2016
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|7.8
|AV:A/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:N
|Temporal
|7.0
|E:F/RL:W/RC:C
|Environmental
|1.8
|CDP:ND/TD:L/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/shoretel-mobility-client/id479054518
- https://www.shoretel.com
- http://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/295.html
- http://www.info-sec.ca/advisories/ShoreTel-Mobility.html
Credit
Thanks to David Coomber for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Trent Novelly.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2016-6562
- Date Public: 03 Jan 2017
- Date First Published: 03 Jan 2017
- Date Last Updated: 03 Jan 2017
- Document Revision: 12
