Vulnerability Note VU#507496
GIGABYTE BRIX UEFI firmware fails to implement write protection and is not cryptographically signed
Overview
GIGABYTE BRIX UEFI firmware for the GB-BSi7H-6500 and GB-BXi7-5775 platforms, versions vF6 and vF2 respectively, fails to properly set the BIOSWE, BLE, SMM_BWP, and PRx bits to enforce write protection. It also is not cryptographically signed. These issues may permit an attacker to write arbitrary code to the platform firmware, potentially allowing for persistent firmware level rootkits or the creation of a permanent denial of service condition in the platform.
Description
CWE-693: Protection Mechanism Failure - CVE-2017-3197
GIGABYTE UEFI firmware for the GB-BSi7H-6500 and GB-BXi7-5775 platforms fails to properly set the BIOSWE, BLE, SMM_BWP, and PRx bits. As a result, the BIOS is not protected from arbitrary write access and may permit modifications to the SPI flash.
Impact
A local, authenticated attacker may be able to execute arbitrary code with the privileges of system firmware, potentially allowing for persistent firmware level rootkits or the creation of a permanent denial of service condition in the platform.
Solution
The vendor has indicated that firmware version F7 for the GB-BSi7H-6500 will be released in April to address these issues. Users should monitor the product page or contact the vendor for update availability.
Vendor Information (Learn More)
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|GIGABYTE
|Affected
|24 Jan 2017
|22 Mar 2017
CVSS Metrics (Learn More)
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|6.0
|AV:L/AC:H/Au:S/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|5.1
|E:POC/RL:ND/RC:UR
|Environmental
|7.1
|CDP:MH/TD:ND/CR:ND/IR:H/AR:ND
References
- https://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/693.html
- https://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/353.html
- http://www.gigabyte.us/Mini-PcBarebone/GB-BSi7H-6500-rev-10
- http://www.gigabyte.us/Mini-PcBarebone/GB-BXi7-5775-rev-10
- https://github.com/CylanceVulnResearch/disclosures/blob/master/CLVA-2017-01-001.md
- https://github.com/CylanceVulnResearch/disclosures/blob/master/CLVA-2017-01-002.md
Credit
Thanks to Alex Matrosov of Cylance for reporting these vulnerabilities.
This document was written by Joel Land.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3197 CVE-2017-3198
- Date Public: 31 Mar 2017
- Date First Published: 31 Mar 2017
- Date Last Updated: 31 Mar 2017
- Document Revision: 31
