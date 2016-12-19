Vulnerability Note VU#535111
McAfee VirusScan Enterprise for Windows scriptproxy COM object memory corruption vulnerability
Overview
McAfee VirusScan Enterprise for Windows scriptproxy COM object contains a memory corruption vulnerability.
Description
According to the reporter, McAfee VirusScan Enterprise for Windows version 8.7i through at least 8.8 patch 7 contains a scriptproxy COM object that is vulnerable to the following:
CWE-824: Access of Uninitialized Pointer
The CERT/CC has independently confirmed this issue in McAfee VirusScan Enterprise 8.8 patch 7 on Internet Explorer 11 for Windows 7 and reported details to McAfee in June 2016. It is unclear if other versions of Internet Explorer are also affected. The CERT/CC will continue to work with Intel Security/McAfee to address this issue.
This issue was originally published as part of VU#245327, but was later moved to its own Vulnerability Note to prevent product confusion.
Impact
By convincing a user to view a specially crafted HTML document (e.g., a web page or an HTML email message or attachment), an attacker may be able to cause a denial of service.
Solution
The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem. However, affected users may consider the following workaround:
Disable the McAfee ActiveX control in Internet Explorer
{7DB2D5A0-7241-4E79-B68D-6309F01C5231}
[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\ActiveX Compatibility\{7DB2D5A0-7241-4E79-B68D-6309F01C5231}]
"Compatibility Flags"=dword:00000400
[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Wow6432Node\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\ActiveX Compatibility\{7DB2D5A0-7241-4E79-B68D-6309F01C5231}]
"Compatibility Flags"=dword:00000400
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|McAfee
|Affected
|08 Jun 2016
|19 Dec 2016
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|7.6
|AV:N/AC:H/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|6.1
|E:U/RL:U/RC:UR
|Environmental
|4.6
|CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
Credit
Thanks to Shelby Kaba for reporting this issue to us.
This document was written by Garret Wassermann.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: Unknown
- Date Public: 12 Dec 2016
- Date First Published: 13 Dec 2016
- Date Last Updated: 19 Dec 2016
- Document Revision: 46
