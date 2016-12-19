Vulnerability Note VU#535111

According to the reporter, McAfee VirusScan Enterprise for Windows version 8.7i through at least 8.8 patch 7 contains a scriptproxy COM object that is vulnerable to the following: CWE-824: Access of Uninitialized Pointer



According to the reporter, when attempting to load the McAfee VirusScan Enterprise scriptproxy COM object DLL via CLSID in an HTML document through Internet Explorer, the DLL may crash in such a way as to cause an access violation on the instruction pointer, which may lead to denial of service.



The CERT/CC has not received a CVE ID assignment from McAfee for this issue at this time. Intel Security, which owns McAfee, has provided the following response:

Intel Security takes any claim of this kind very seriously. We have requested and are awaiting the information we require to conduct our assessment. We look forward to receiving this information.

The CERT/CC has independently confirmed this issue in McAfee VirusScan Enterprise 8.8 patch 7 on Internet Explorer 11 for Windows 7 and reported details to McAfee in June 2016. It is unclear if other versions of Internet Explorer are also affected. The CERT/CC will continue to work with Intel Security/McAfee to address this issue.



This issue was originally published as part of VU#245327, but was later moved to its own Vulnerability Note to prevent product confusion.