Vulnerability Note VU#547255
Dahua IP cameras Sonia web interface is vulnerable to stack buffer overflow
Overview
Dahua IP camera products using firmware versions prior to V2.400.0000.14.R.20170713 include a version of the Sonia web interface that may be vulnerable to a stack buffer overflow.
Description
CWE-121: Stack-based Buffer Overflow - CVE-2017-3223
Dahua IP camera products include an application known as Sonia (/usr/bin/sonia) that provides the web interface and other services for controlling the IP camera remotely.
Impact
A remote, unauthenticated attacker may submit a crafted POST request to the IP camera's Sonia web interface that may lead to out-of-bounds memory operations and loss of availability or remote code execution.
Solution
Apply update
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Dahua Security
|Affected
|31 May 2017
|17 Jul 2017
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|10.0
|AV:N/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|7.8
|E:POC/RL:OF/RC:C
|Environmental
|5.9
|CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
Credit
Thanks to Ilya Smith and Yury Maryshev for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Garret Wassermann.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3223
- Date Public: 18 Jul 2017
- Date First Published: 18 Jul 2017
- Date Last Updated: 18 Jul 2017
- Document Revision: 38
