Vulnerability Note VU#547255

Dahua IP cameras Sonia web interface is vulnerable to stack buffer overflow

Original Release date: 18 Jul 2017 | Last revised: 18 Jul 2017

Overview

Dahua IP camera products using firmware versions prior to V2.400.0000.14.R.20170713 include a version of the Sonia web interface that may be vulnerable to a stack buffer overflow.

Description

CWE-121: Stack-based Buffer Overflow - CVE-2017-3223

Dahua IP camera products include an application known as Sonia (/usr/bin/sonia) that provides the web interface and other services for controlling the IP camera remotely.

Versions of Sonia included in firmware versions prior to DH_IPC-Consumer-Zi-Themis_Eng_P_V2.408.0000.11.R.20170621 do not validate input data length for the 'password' field of the web interface. A remote, unauthenticated attacker may submit a crafted POST request to the IP camera's Sonia web interface that may lead to out-of-bounds memory operations and loss of availability or remote code execution.

The issue was originally identified by the researcher in firmware version DH_IPC-HX1X2X-Themis_EngSpnFrn_N_V2.400.0000.30.R.20160803.

Impact

A remote, unauthenticated attacker may submit a crafted POST request to the IP camera's Sonia web interface that may lead to out-of-bounds memory operations and loss of availability or remote code execution.

Solution

Apply update

Dahua has released firmware version DH_IPC-ACK-Themis_Eng_P_V2.400.0000.14.R.20170713.bin to address this issue. All affected users should update their firmware as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you may contact cybersecurity@dahuatech.com.

Vendor Information

VendorStatusDate NotifiedDate Updated
Dahua SecurityAffected31 May 201717 Jul 2017
CVSS Metrics

Group Score Vector
Base 10.0 AV:N/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
Temporal 7.8 E:POC/RL:OF/RC:C
Environmental 5.9 CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

Thanks to Ilya Smith and Yury Maryshev for reporting this vulnerability.

This document was written by Garret Wassermann.

Other Information

  • CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3223
  • Date Public: 18 Jul 2017
  • Date First Published: 18 Jul 2017
  • Date Last Updated: 18 Jul 2017
  • Document Revision: 38

