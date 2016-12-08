Vulnerability Note VU#548487
BSD libc contains a buffer overflow vulnerability in link_ntoa()
Overview
The BSD libc library's link_ntoa() function may be vulnerable to a classic buffer overflow. It is currently unclear if this issue is exploitable.
Description
CWE-120: Buffer Copy without Checking Size of Input ('Classic Buffer Overflow') - CVE-2016-6559
Improper bounds checking of the obuf variable in the link_ntoa() function in linkaddr.c may allow an attacker to read or write from memory.
Impact
The full impact and severity depends on the method of exploit and how the library is used by applications. An attacker may be able to execute arbitrary code, but CERT/CC is currently unaware of a proof of concept.
Solution
Apply an update
Vendor Information (Learn More)
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Apple
|Affected
|10 Oct 2016
|16 Nov 2016
|FreeBSD Project
|Affected
|21 Oct 2016
|21 Nov 2016
|HardenedBSD
|Affected
|26 Oct 2016
|07 Dec 2016
|NetBSD
|Affected
|26 Oct 2016
|08 Dec 2016
|DesktopBSD
|Unknown
|26 Oct 2016
|26 Oct 2016
|DragonFly BSD Project
|Unknown
|26 Oct 2016
|26 Oct 2016
|F5 Networks, Inc.
|Unknown
|26 Oct 2016
|26 Oct 2016
|Juniper Networks
|Unknown
|26 Oct 2016
|26 Oct 2016
|Nokia
|Unknown
|26 Oct 2016
|26 Oct 2016
|OpenBSD
|Unknown
|26 Oct 2016
|08 Dec 2016
|PC-BSD
|Unknown
|16 Nov 2016
|16 Nov 2016
|QNX Software Systems Inc.
|Unknown
|26 Oct 2016
|26 Oct 2016
|TrueOS
|Unknown
|16 Nov 2016
|16 Nov 2016
CVSS Metrics (Learn More)
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|9.3
|AV:N/AC:M/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|6.9
|E:U/RL:OF/RC:C
|Environmental
|1.7
|CDP:ND/TD:L/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- https://www.freebsd.org/security/advisories/FreeBSD-SA-16:37.libc.asc
- https://github.com/freebsd/freebsd/blob/386ddae58459341ec567604707805814a2128a57/lib/libc/net/linkaddr.c#L132
- http://www.tedunangst.com/flak/post/who-even-calls-link-ntoa
- http://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/120.html
Credit
Thanks to the reporter who wishes to remain anonymous.
This document was written by Garret Wassermann.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2016-6559
- Date Public: 06 Dec 2016
- Date First Published: 06 Dec 2016
- Date Last Updated: 08 Dec 2016
- Document Revision: 53
Feedback
