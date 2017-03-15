Vulnerability Note VU#553503
D-Link DIR-130 and DIR-330 are vulnerable to authentication bypass and do not protect credentials
Overview
The D-Link DIR-130 and DIR-330 are vulnerable to authentication bypass of the remote login page, and do not sufficiently protect administrator credentials.
Description
The D-Link DIR-130, firmware version 1.23, and DIR-330, firmware version 1.12, are vulnerable to the following:
CWE-294: Authentication Bypass by Capture-replay - CVE-2017-3191
Impact
A remote attacker may be able to obtain administrator credentials and access administrator functionality of the device.
Solution
The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem.
Restrict Access
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|D-Link Systems, Inc.
|Affected
|25 Jan 2017
|07 Mar 2017
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|10.0
|AV:N/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|9.0
|E:POC/RL:U/RC:C
|Environmental
|6.7
|CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
Credit
Thanks to James Edge for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Garret Wassermann.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3191 CVE-2017-3192
- Date Public: 15 Mar 2017
- Date First Published: 15 Mar 2017
- Date Last Updated: 15 Mar 2017
- Document Revision: 24
