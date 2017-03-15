Vulnerability Note VU#553503

D-Link DIR-130 and DIR-330 are vulnerable to authentication bypass and do not protect credentials

Original Release date: 15 Mar 2017 | Last revised: 15 Mar 2017

Overview

The D-Link DIR-130 and DIR-330 are vulnerable to authentication bypass of the remote login page, and do not sufficiently protect administrator credentials.

Description

The D-Link DIR-130, firmware version 1.23, and DIR-330, firmware version 1.12, are vulnerable to the following:

CWE-294: Authentication Bypass by Capture-replay - CVE-2017-3191

A remote attacker that can access the remote management login page can manipulate the POST request in such a manner as to access some administrator-only pages such as tools_admin.asp without credentials.

CWE-522: Insufficiently Protected Credentials - CVE-2017-3192

The tools_admin.asp page discloses the administrator password in base64 encoding in the returned web page. A remote attacker with access to this page (potentially through a authentication bypass such as CVE-2017-3191) may obtain administrator credentials for the device.

D-Link has confirmed these issues to the CERT/CC.

Other D-Link models may be affected by these issues, but were not tested by the reporter or the CERT/CC.

Impact

A remote attacker may be able to obtain administrator credentials and access administrator functionality of the device.

Solution

The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem.

Affected users may consider the following workaround:

Restrict Access

As a general good security practice, only allow connections from trusted hosts and networks. Additionally, you may wish to disable remote administration of the router.

Vendor Information (Learn More)

VendorStatusDate NotifiedDate Updated
D-Link Systems, Inc.Affected25 Jan 201707 Mar 2017
If you are a vendor and your product is affected, let us know.

CVSS Metrics (Learn More)

Group Score Vector
Base 10.0 AV:N/AC:L/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
Temporal 9.0 E:POC/RL:U/RC:C
Environmental 6.7 CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

Thanks to James Edge for reporting this vulnerability.

This document was written by Garret Wassermann.

Other Information

  • CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3191 CVE-2017-3192
  • Date Public: 15 Mar 2017
  • Date First Published: 15 Mar 2017
  • Date Last Updated: 15 Mar 2017
  • Document Revision: 24

Feedback

