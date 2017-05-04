Vulnerability Note VU#556600

Original Release date: 04 May 2017 | Last revised: 04 May 2017

Overview

Space Coast Credit Union SCCU Mobile for Android, version 2.1.0.1104 and earlier, and for iOS, version 2.2 and earlier, fails to properly validate SSL certificates provided by HTTPS connections, which may enable an attacker to conduct man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks.

Description

CWE-295: Improper Certificate Validation - CVE-2017-3212 SCCU Mobile is a banking application. On both Android and iOS devices, the app fails to properly validate SSL certificates provided by HTTPS connections, which means that an attacker in the position to perform MITM attacks may be able to obtain sensitive account information such as login credentials.

Impact

An attacker on the same network as the Android or iOS device may be able to view or modify network traffic that should have been protected by HTTPS, which may lead to the exposure of sensitive account information, including login credentials.

Solution

The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem and recommends the following workarounds.

Do not use affected versions of the application



The features and services provided by the application are likely accessible via the Space Coast Credit Union web site. By using a web browser to access those resources, you may avoid situations where SSL is not validated.



Avoid untrusted networks



Avoid using untrusted networks, including public WiFi. Using your device on an untrusted network increases the chance of falling victim to a MITM attack.

Vendor Information Learn More)

Vendor Status Date Notified Date Updated Space Coast Credit Union Affected -

If you are a vendor and your product is affected, let us know

CVSS Metrics Learn More)

Group Score Vector Base 4.8 AV:A/AC:L/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:N Temporal 4.6 E:F/RL:U/RC:C Environmental 4.5 CDP:ND/TD:ND/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

Thanks to Will Strafach of verify.ly for reporting this vulnerability.

This document was written by Joel Land.

Other Information

CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3212

Date Public: 04 May 2017

Date First Published: 04 May 2017

Date Last Updated: 04 May 2017

Document Revision: 13