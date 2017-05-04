Vulnerability Note VU#556600
Space Coast Credit Union SCCU Mobile for Android and iPhone fails to properly validate SSL certificates
Overview
Space Coast Credit Union SCCU Mobile for Android, version 2.1.0.1104 and earlier, and for iOS, version 2.2 and earlier, fails to properly validate SSL certificates provided by HTTPS connections, which may enable an attacker to conduct man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks.
Description
CWE-295: Improper Certificate Validation - CVE-2017-3212
SCCU Mobile is a banking application. On both Android and iOS devices, the app fails to properly validate SSL certificates provided by HTTPS connections, which means that an attacker in the position to perform MITM attacks may be able to obtain sensitive account information such as login credentials.
Impact
An attacker on the same network as the Android or iOS device may be able to view or modify network traffic that should have been protected by HTTPS, which may lead to the exposure of sensitive account information, including login credentials.
Solution
The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem and recommends the following workarounds.
Do not use affected versions of the application
Vendor Information (Learn More)
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Space Coast Credit Union
|Affected
|-
|02 May 2017
CVSS Metrics (Learn More)
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|4.8
|AV:A/AC:L/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:N
|Temporal
|4.6
|E:F/RL:U/RC:C
|Environmental
|4.5
|CDP:ND/TD:ND/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- http://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/295.html
- https://www.sccu.com/Personal/Mobile-Banking
- https://www.sccu.com/
Credit
Thanks to Will Strafach of verify.ly for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Joel Land.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3212
- Date Public: 04 May 2017
- Date First Published: 04 May 2017
- Date Last Updated: 04 May 2017
- Document Revision: 13
