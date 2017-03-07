Vulnerability Note VU#608591

PHP FormMail Generator is a website that generates PHP form code for inclusion in a PHP-based or Wordpress-based website. The code generated by the website prior to 17 December 2016 is vulnerable to the following: CWE-434: Unrestricted Upload of File with Dangerous Type - CVE-2016-9492



In the generated form.lib.php file, upload file types are checked against a hard-coded list of dangerous extensions. This list does not include all variations of PHP files, which may lead to execution of the contained PHP code if the attacker can guess the uploaded filename. The form by default appends a short random string to the end of the filename.



CWE-80: Improper Neutralization of Script-Related HTML Tags in a Web Page (Basic XSS) - CVE-2016-9493



The name and message fields of the generated PHP form do not properly validate input, allowing an attacker to submit a XSS payload that is then stored by the application. The XSS payload is executed when an administrator accesses the administrator panel.