Vulnerability Note VU#614751

Several models of Hughes high-performance broadband satellite modems are potentially vulnerable to the following issues if not appropriately configured: CWE-20: Improper Input Validation - CVE-2016-9494



The device's advanced status web page that is linked to from the basic status web page does not appear to properly parse malformed GET requests. This may lead to a denial of service.



CWE-798: Use of Hard-coded Credentials - CVE-2016-9495



Access to the device's default telnet port (23) using one of a few default credentials shared among all devices.



CWE-306: Missing Authentication for Critical Function - CVE-2016-9496



An unauthenticated user may send an HTTP GET request to http://[ip]/com/gatewayreset or http://[ip]/cgi/reboot.bin to cause the modem to reboot.



CWE-288: Authentication Bypass Using an Alternate Path or Channel - CVE-2016-9497



By default, port 1953 is accessible via telnet and does not require authentication. An unauthenticated remote user can access many administrative commands via this interface, including rebooting the modem.



According to the reporter, the following models may be affected:

HN7740S DW7000 HN7000S/SM



Other models may also be affected.