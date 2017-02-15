Vulnerability Note VU#614751
Hughes satellite modems contain multiple vulnerabilities
Original Release date: 15 Feb 2017 | Last revised: 15 Feb 2017
Overview
Several models of Hughes high-performance broadband satellite modems are potentially vulnerable to several issues if not appropriately configured.
Description
Several models of Hughes high-performance broadband satellite modems are potentially vulnerable to the following issues if not appropriately configured:
CWE-20: Improper Input Validation - CVE-2016-9494HN7740S
DW7000
HN7000S/SM
The device's advanced status web page that is linked to from the basic status web page does not appear to properly parse malformed GET requests. This may lead to a denial of service.
CWE-798: Use of Hard-coded Credentials - CVE-2016-9495
Access to the device's default telnet port (23) using one of a few default credentials shared among all devices.
CWE-306: Missing Authentication for Critical Function - CVE-2016-9496
An unauthenticated user may send an HTTP GET request to http://[ip]/com/gatewayreset or http://[ip]/cgi/reboot.bin to cause the modem to reboot.
CWE-288: Authentication Bypass Using an Alternate Path or Channel - CVE-2016-9497
By default, port 1953 is accessible via telnet and does not require authentication. An unauthenticated remote user can access many administrative commands via this interface, including rebooting the modem.
According to the reporter, the following models may be affected:
Other models may also be affected.
Impact
An unauthenticated remote attacker may be able to cause a denial of service via one of several methods, or can access some administrative commands via telnet.
Solution
Hughes has provided the following statement:
"The Hughes system has the ability to configure the modem which will prevent access and exploitation of the listed potential vulnerabilities. Hughes has provided service providers with documentation on the parameters and current software versions required to address these potential vulnerabilities. Customers should contact their service provider to ensure the locked down configuration is pushed to their devices."
Update the firmware
DW7000, HN7740S, and HN7000S/SM devices running software versions prior to 6.9.0.34 are vulnerable. Devices running 6.9.0.34 or higher can be configured to prevent exploit of the listed potential vulnerabilities.
Restrict network access
Restrict network access to the Hughes modem and devices on its local network that use open protocols like HTTP.
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Hughes Network Systems, Inc.
|Affected
|16 Mar 2016
|15 Feb 2017
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|7.3
|AV:A/AC:L/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:C
|Temporal
|6.2
|E:POC/RL:W/RC:C
|Environmental
|4.7
|CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
Credit
Thanks to the reporter who wishes to remain anonymous.
This document was written by Garret Wassermann.
Other Information
