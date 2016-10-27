Vulnerability Note VU#617567

CWE-313: Cleartext Storage in a File or on Disk - CVE-2016-6538 The TrackR Bravo mobile app stores the account password used to authenticate to the cloud API in cleartext in the cache.db file.



CWE-200: Information Exposure - CVE-2016-6539

The Trackr device ID is constructed of a manufacturer identifier of four zeroes followed by the BLE MAC address in reverse. The MAC address can be obtained by being in close proximity to the Bluetooth device, effectively exposing the device ID. The ID can be used to track devices.



CWE-306: Missing Authentication for Critical Function - CVE-2016-6540

Unauthenticated access to the cloud-based service maintained by the vendor is allowed for querying or sending GPS data for any Trackr device by using the tracker ID number which can be discovered as described in CVE-2016-6539.



CWE-306: Missing Authentication for Critical Function - CVE-2016-6541

TrackR Bravo device allows unauthenticated pairing, which enables unauthenticated connected applications to write to various device attributes.



The CVSS Score below represents CVE-2016-6540