Vulnerability Note VU#617567
TrackR Bravo contains multiple vulnerabilities
Overview
TrackR Bravo contains multiple vulnerabilities including sensitive information exposure and missing authentication.
Description
CWE-313: Cleartext Storage in a File or on Disk - CVE-2016-6538
The TrackR Bravo mobile app stores the account password used to authenticate to the cloud API in cleartext in the cache.db file.
Impact
These vulnerabilities may allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to track a user's location without their consent.
Solution
Apply an update
Use with caution
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|TrackR
|Affected
|13 Sep 2016
|27 Oct 2016
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|5.8
|AV:N/AC:M/Au:N/C:P/I:P/A:N
|Temporal
|5.8
|E:ND/RL:ND/RC:ND
|Environmental
|1.4
|CDP:N/TD:L/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- https://www.thetrackr.com/bravo
- https://community.rapid7.com/community/infosec/blog/2016/10/25/multiple-bluetooth-low-energy-ble-tracker-vulnerabilities
Credit
Thanks to Deral Heiland and Adam Compton of Rapid7, Inc. for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Trent Novelly.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2016-6538 CVE-2016-6539 CVE-2016-6540 CVE-2016-6541
- Date Public: 25 Oct 2016
- Date First Published: 25 Oct 2016
- Date Last Updated: 27 Oct 2016
- Document Revision: 35
