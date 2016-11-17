Original Release date: 17 Nov 2016 | Last revised: 17 Nov 2016

Overview

Ragentek Android software contains an over-the-air update mechanism that communicates over an unencrypted channel, which can allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code with root privileges.

Description

CWE-494: Download of Code Without Integrity Check - CVE-2016-6564 Android devices with code from Ragentek contain a privileged binary that performs over-the-air (OTA) update checks.

Additionally, there are multiple techniques used to hide the execution of this binary. This behavior could be described as a rootkit.



This binary, which resides as /system/bin/debugs, runs with root privileges and does not communicate over an encrypted channel.

The binary has been shown to communicate with three hosts via HTTP:

oyag[.]lhzbdvm[.]com

oyag[.]prugskh[.]net

oyag[.]prugskh[.]com

Server responses to requests sent by the debugs binary include functionalities to execute arbitrary commands as root, install applications, or update configurations.



Examples of a request sent by the client binary:

POST /pagt/agent?data={"name":"c_regist","details":{...}} HTTP/1. 1

Host: 114.80.68.223

Connection: Close

An example response from the server could be:

HTTP/1.1 200 OK

{"code": "01", "name": "push_commands", "details": {"server_id": "1" ,

"title": "Test Command", "comments": "Test", "commands": "touch /tmp/test"}}

This binary is reported to be present in the following devices:

BLU Studio G

BLU Studio G Plus

BLU Studio 6.0 HD

BLU Studio X

BLU Studio X Plus

BLU Studio C HD

Infinix Hot X507

Infinix Hot 2 X510

Infinix Zero X506

Infinix Zero 2 X509

DOOGEE Voyager 2 DG310

LEAGOO Lead 5

LEAGOO Lead 6

LEAGOO Lead 3i

LEAGOO Lead 2S

LEAGOO Alfa 6

IKU Colorful K45i

Beeline Pro 2

XOLO Cube 5.0

Impact

An remote, unauthenticated attacker in a position to perform man-in-the-middle attacks can execute arbitrary commands as root.

Solution

Apply an update

The reporter indicates that BLU has provided an update, which is intended to address the vulnerability, Please see the vendor status page for more details.



For other devices, please check with your device vendor for updates. If you are unable to apply an update, see the following workarounds:

Avoid use of untrusted networks



Use your device on trusted networks only, and avoid using untrusted networks such as open or public wifi.

BLU Products Affected
Infinix Mobility Affected
Ragentek Affected

References

Credit

Thanks to Dan Dahlberg and Tiago Pereira of BitSight Technologies and Anubis Networks for reporting this vulnerability.

This document was written by Trent Novelly.

Other Information

CVE IDs: CVE-2016-6564

Date Public: 11 Nov 2016

Date First Published: 17 Nov 2016

Date Last Updated: 17 Nov 2016

Document Revision: 20