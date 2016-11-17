Vulnerability Note VU#624539
Ragentek Android OTA update mechanism vulnerable to MITM attack
Overview
Ragentek Android software contains an over-the-air update mechanism that communicates over an unencrypted channel, which can allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code with root privileges.
Description
CWE-494: Download of Code Without Integrity Check - CVE-2016-6564
Android devices with code from Ragentek contain a privileged binary that performs over-the-air (OTA) update checks.
Server responses to requests sent by the debugs binary include functionalities to execute arbitrary commands as root, install applications, or update configurations.
Examples of a request sent by the client binary:
Host: 114.80.68.223
Connection: Close
An example response from the server could be:
{"code": "01", "name": "push_commands", "details": {"server_id": "1" ,
"title": "Test Command", "comments": "Test", "commands": "touch /tmp/test"}}
Impact
An remote, unauthenticated attacker in a position to perform man-in-the-middle attacks can execute arbitrary commands as root.
Solution
Apply an update
Avoid use of untrusted networks
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|BLU Products
|Affected
|-
|11 Nov 2016
|Infinix Mobility
|Affected
|-
|11 Nov 2016
|Ragentek
|Affected
|-
|11 Nov 2016
|Beeline
|Unknown
|-
|11 Nov 2016
|Doogee
|Unknown
|-
|11 Nov 2016
|IKU Mobile
|Unknown
|-
|11 Nov 2016
|Leagoo
|Unknown
|-
|11 Nov 2016
|XOLO
|Unknown
|-
|11 Nov 2016
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|9.3
|AV:N/AC:M/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|8.4
|E:POC/RL:ND/RC:C
|Environmental
|6.3
|CDP:N/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- http://blog.anubisnetworks.com/blog/ragentek-android-ota-update-mechanism-vulnerable-to-mitm-attack
- https://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/494.html
- http://www.observatoriodeseguridad.com/?p=230
- https://twitter.com/timstrazz/status/689981808012828673
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rootkit
Credit
Thanks to Dan Dahlberg and Tiago Pereira of BitSight Technologies and Anubis Networks for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Trent Novelly.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2016-6564
- Date Public: 11 Nov 2016
- Date First Published: 17 Nov 2016
- Date Last Updated: 17 Nov 2016
- Document Revision: 20
