Vulnerability Note VU#676632
IBM Lotus Domino server IMAP EXAMINE command stack buffer overflow
Overview
IBM Lotus Domino server, versions IMAP service contains a stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability in the EXAMINE command. This can allow a remote, authenticated attacker to execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the Domino server
Description
IBM Lotus Domino includes an IMAP server. This server contains a stack buffer overflow in the handling of the IMAP EXAMINE command. By specifying a large mailbox name, an attacker can trigger a stack-based buffer overflow. Because the EXAMINE command is used after authentication, this vulnerability appears to only be exploitable by authenticated attackers. We have confirmed that this vulnerability affects Domino server 9.0.1FP8 and earlier versions. This exploit has been referred to by the "EMPHASISISMINE" code name.
Note that at least one library used by Domino does not opt in to using ASLR, which makes exploitation trivial even on modern Windows platforms.
Impact
By sending a specially-crafted IMAP EXAMINE command to an affected server, a remote, authenticated attacker can execute arbitrary code on the Domino system with the privileges of the Domino IMAP server.
Solution
The CERT/CC is currently unaware of a practical solution to this problem. Please consider the following workarounds:
Use the Microsoft Enhanced Mitigation Experience Toolkit
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|IBM Corporation
|Affected
|17 Apr 2017
|17 Apr 2017
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|9.0
|AV:N/AC:L/Au:S/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|8.5
|E:F/RL:ND/RC:C
|Environmental
|6.4
|CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc3501#section-6.3.2
- https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/2458544/the-enhanced-mitigation-experience-toolkit
Credit
This document was written by Will Dormann.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: Unknown
- Date Public: 14 Apr 2017
- Date First Published: 17 Apr 2017
- Date Last Updated: 17 Apr 2017
- Document Revision: 12
