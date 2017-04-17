Vulnerability Note VU#676632

IBM Lotus Domino includes an IMAP server. This server contains a stack buffer overflow in the handling of the IMAP EXAMINE command. By specifying a large mailbox name, an attacker can trigger a stack-based buffer overflow. Because the EXAMINE command is used after authentication, this vulnerability appears to only be exploitable by authenticated attackers. We have confirmed that this vulnerability affects Domino server 9.0.1FP8 and earlier versions. This exploit has been referred to by the "EMPHASISISMINE" code name.

Note that at least one library used by Domino does not opt in to using ASLR, which makes exploitation trivial even on modern Windows platforms.