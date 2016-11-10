Vulnerability Note VU#677427
D-Link routers HNAP service contains stack-based buffer overflow
Overview
D-Link DIR routers contain a stack-based buffer overflow in the HNAP Login action.
Description
CWE-121: Stack-based Buffer Overflow - CVE-2016-6563
Processing malformed SOAP messages when performing the HNAP Login action causes a buffer overflow in the stack. The vulnerable XML fields within the SOAP body are: Action, Username, LoginPassword, and Captcha.
Impact
A remote, unauthenticated attacker may be able to execute arbitrary code with root privileges.
Solution
Apply an update
Restrict Access
Vendor Information
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|D-Link Systems, Inc.
|Affected
|12 Sep 2016
|27 Oct 2016
CVSS Metrics
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|9.3
|AV:N/AC:M/Au:N/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|8.0
|E:POC/RL:W/RC:ND
|Environmental
|6.0
|CDP:N/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- http://supportannouncement.us.dlink.com/announcement/publication.aspx?name=SAP10066
- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/pedrib/PoC/master/advisories/dlink-hnap-login.txt
- https://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/121.html
Credit
Thanks to Pedro Ribeiro (pedrib@gmail.com) of Agile Information Security for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Trent Novelly.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2016-6563
- Date Public: 07 Nov 2016
- Date First Published: 07 Nov 2016
- Date Last Updated: 10 Nov 2016
- Document Revision: 18
