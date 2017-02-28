Vulnerability Note VU#742632
Sage XRT Treasury database fails to properly restrict access to authorized users
Overview
Sage XRT Treasury, version 3, fails to properly restrict database access to authorized users, which may enable any authenticated user to gain full access to privileged database functions.
Description
CWE-639: Authorization Bypass Through User-Controlled Key - CVE-2017-3183
Sage XRT Treasury is a business finance management application. Database user access privileges are determined by the USER_CODE field associated with the querying user. By modifying the USER_CODE value to match that of a privileged user, a low-privileged, authenticated user may gain privileged access to the SQL database.
Impact
A remote, authenticated user can submit specially crafted SQL queries to gain privileged access to the application database.
Solution
Apply an upgrade
Vendor Information (Learn More)
|Vendor
|Status
|Date Notified
|Date Updated
|Sage
|Affected
|06 Dec 2016
|21 Feb 2017
CVSS Metrics (Learn More)
|Group
|Score
|Vector
|Base
|9.0
|AV:N/AC:L/Au:S/C:C/I:C/A:C
|Temporal
|7.0
|E:POC/RL:OF/RC:C
|Environmental
|5.3
|CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND
References
- https://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/639.html
- http://www.sagetreasury.com/Products/Sage%20XRT%20Treasury
Credit
Thanks to Victor Portal Gonzalez of Deloitte Spain for reporting this vulnerability.
This document was written by Joel Land.
Other Information
- CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3183
- Date Public: 28 Feb 2017
- Date First Published: 28 Feb 2017
- Date Last Updated: 28 Feb 2017
- Document Revision: 16
Feedback
If you have feedback, comments, or additional information about this vulnerability, please send us email.