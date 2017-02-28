Vulnerability Note VU#742632

Original Release date: 28 Feb 2017 | Last revised: 28 Feb 2017

Overview

Sage XRT Treasury, version 3, fails to properly restrict database access to authorized users, which may enable any authenticated user to gain full access to privileged database functions.

Description

CWE-639: Authorization Bypass Through User-Controlled Key - CVE-2017-3183 Sage XRT Treasury is a business finance management application. Database user access privileges are determined by the USER_CODE field associated with the querying user. By modifying the USER_CODE value to match that of a privileged user, a low-privileged, authenticated user may gain privileged access to the SQL database.

Impact

A remote, authenticated user can submit specially crafted SQL queries to gain privileged access to the application database.

Solution

Apply an upgrade



The vendor has indicated that XRT Treasury version 4 addresses this issue. Users are encouraged to update to the latest release and to encrypt connections to the database server.

Vendor Status Date Notified Date Updated Sage Affected 06 Dec 2016

Group Score Vector Base 9.0 AV:N/AC:L/Au:S/C:C/I:C/A:C Temporal 7.0 E:POC/RL:OF/RC:C Environmental 5.3 CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

Thanks to Victor Portal Gonzalez of Deloitte Spain for reporting this vulnerability.

This document was written by Joel Land.

Other Information

CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3183

