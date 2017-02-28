Vulnerability Note VU#742632

Sage XRT Treasury database fails to properly restrict access to authorized users

Original Release date: 28 Feb 2017 | Last revised: 28 Feb 2017

Overview

Sage XRT Treasury, version 3, fails to properly restrict database access to authorized users, which may enable any authenticated user to gain full access to privileged database functions.

Description

CWE-639: Authorization Bypass Through User-Controlled Key - CVE-2017-3183

Sage XRT Treasury is a business finance management application. Database user access privileges are determined by the USER_CODE field associated with the querying user. By modifying the USER_CODE value to match that of a privileged user, a low-privileged, authenticated user may gain privileged access to the SQL database.

Impact

A remote, authenticated user can submit specially crafted SQL queries to gain privileged access to the application database.

Solution

Apply an upgrade

The vendor has indicated that XRT Treasury version 4 addresses this issue. Users are encouraged to update to the latest release and to encrypt connections to the database server.

VendorStatusDate NotifiedDate Updated
SageAffected06 Dec 201621 Feb 2017
Group Score Vector
Base 9.0 AV:N/AC:L/Au:S/C:C/I:C/A:C
Temporal 7.0 E:POC/RL:OF/RC:C
Environmental 5.3 CDP:ND/TD:M/CR:ND/IR:ND/AR:ND

References

Credit

Thanks to Victor Portal Gonzalez of Deloitte Spain for reporting this vulnerability.

This document was written by Joel Land.

Other Information

  • CVE IDs: CVE-2017-3183
  • Date Public: 28 Feb 2017
  • Date First Published: 28 Feb 2017
  • Date Last Updated: 28 Feb 2017
  • Document Revision: 16

